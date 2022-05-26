The OGs of LOL are back!

The stage is set for big laughs as Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar return to the theatre for the first time, post the pandemic

Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar

Those familiar with Cyrus Broacha’s brand of humour know that it’s difficult to not break into a laugh while interviewing this master of one-liners. When we catch him before he heads off to rehearse for his latest act, Unmasked, he tells us that he hasn’t rehearsed at all, and doesn’t have a script, but also assures us not to worry since they still have five days to “figure it all out.” When we prod him to reveal the show’s content, his response is prompt. “It’s beginning to feel like an NGO thing now; we have to revive theatre as we have all been out of work for two years. Also Kunal [Vijayakar] doesn’t fit into any costumes now, so we have some serious problems,” he says, having us in splits.

Finally, it’s his partner in crime, actor Kunal Vijayakar who reveals more. “It’s difficult to explain. It’s hybrid — partly scripted, partly improvised and partly interactive. I will be playing a few characters, and Cyrus will talk to the audience in his trademark style. He troubles them, makes fun of them and makes them laugh.”



Vijayakar dressed as Queen Elizabeth II

Produced by Raëll Padamsee’s ACE Productions, the act features Broacha along with his long-time friend and collaborator. The duo has worked together for years now, in theatre and television, including the very popular The Week That Wasn’t. They first met on the set of a play by Padamsee way back. “I’ve known Cyrus since he was 12, and Kunal for a very long time as well. We did a play called Rumours, which was great fun, as well as Cyrustis and many other plays together. This is the sixth installment of our show in this format. Before the pandemic, we would work together at least once a year,” says Padamsee. Trusting that Broacha or Vijayakar haven’t told us what the play is about, she offers to spill the beans. “Every time I ask them to describe the play, I get a different answer. I can share that the performance will take us on a trip to the funnier side of the pandemic. That’s the reason it’s named Unmasked. It attempts to laugh at what we experienced collectively during this phase,” she tells us. “It’s interactive and the audience is an important part; we also have a fun segment where they slip into costumes and say lines as well,” she adds.

Unlike their TV act, this performance will not be ‘very political.’ “There’s only so much one can do on TV and on stage, unless you are Munawar Faruqui or Kunal Kamra, or you are based in Dubai. If the audience says something I can’t control it; it’s organic and can go any way, just like the government. You have a blueprint but end up doing your own thing. However, we try to not be too political. It’s a free country but with some rules and regulations. We’ve been sent the MOU and we forgot to sign it,” says Broacha. “The play has been postponed twice before due to various waves. I’ve lost track of which wave it was. I just hope there are no Monkey [pox] issues between now and Saturday,” he signs off.

On: May 28, 6 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA (also on June 12, St Andrew’s Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West)

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 300 onwards