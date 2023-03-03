The real builder of India

On Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s 184th birth anniversary, we list out an essential reading guide that will both engage and educate you about India’s first industrialist who laid the building bricks of modern India

1. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata: A Chronicle of His Life (Rupa): THIS title by Frank Harris is the definitive biography that gives the reader a fascinating insight into Tata’s life, vision and how he went about laying the foundations of Indian industry across the length and breadth of India. His template continues to be a go-to for the country’s commercial and economic policymakers.

2. For the Love of India: The life and times Of Jamsetji Tata (Penguin): Another important chronicle of India’s earliest, and arguably greatest industrialist, author RM Lala has sourced his research from the India Office Library in London and other archives, including his letters, to offer not just an insight into the man’s thinking and illustrious life, but also showcase how his ideas and vision, from steel to hospitality, remain relevant over 100 years after his passing.

3. The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation (HarperCollins India): This book by Girish Kuber offers a great understanding of the life and times of one of India’s biggest business families whose legacy and imprint is next to none on the Indian map. The book explores the Tata family, from the time of Nusserwanji — Jamsetji’s father — and tracks their story from his arrival in Bombay from Navsari, to how generations of the family created one of India’s most iconic brands.

Kids zone

Tweens and teen readers can pick up the well-researched comic, Jamsetji Tata (Amar Chitra Katha/ bookswagon.com) while younger readers (3 years and above) will be regaled with the lucid title [also called Jamsetji Tata; https://snooplay.in/] that makes for the ideal introduction of this genius from his days as a young boy.