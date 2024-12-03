The annual Thespo theatre festival brings a fresh batch of young theatremakers from across the country to the home of theatre in Mumbai this week

Assam-based Third Theatre group will present a modern retelling of Indian mythology at the festival

Listen to this article Thespo theatre festival in Mumbai puts spotlight on young theatre makers; here's what you can look forward to x 00:00

What started as a showcase of young onstage and backstage talent in 1999, is returning for a new season after its milestone 25th edition last year. It’s not a surprise then that the perspectives at Thespo 26’s performances hosted by Prithvi Theatre are out of the box, unorthodox and fresher than ever. “The theme for this year was Bring Your Own Drama — a call for untold stories that might not usually find a stage.

ADVERTISEMENT



Monika Vijay

From perspectives on patriarchy in the kitchens of India to a play from Assam that takes a modern relook at the myth of Surpanakha in Ramayana, the curators were in for a tough choice,” says festival mentor Anushka Ghose. The kicker this year, however, is that all the full length plays on the roster are female-led directorials.



Prithvi Theatre is decked with celebratory décor for the festival

From the heart of Maharashtra in Ahilyanagar (previously Ahmednagar), comes one such story from director Monika Vijay’s theatre company Aapla Ghar. Written by Amol Salve, the social drama explores how caste identities latch on to a young inter-caste couple that moves to Mumbai in pursuit of an easier life. “There was a time when a play like this would be labelled experimental in theatre circles in metropolitan cities. For us, these are the stories that feel the most familiar. Debuting it for an urban crowd will be a breath of fresh air for us and the audiences,” the duo tells us.

Till December 8

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to:: thespo.org

The Guide’s Top Picks

Prithvi Theatre



A moment from a previous performance of Chai Thandi Na Ho Jaye

Chai, anyone?

The Hindi Dramatics Society of Miranda House, Delhi, takes the audience back in time with their fantasy drama Chai Thandi Na Ho Jaye. If the name rings a bell, it’s because it’s an Indian adaptation of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s 2015 Japanese novel Before The Coffee Gets Cold.

ON Tomorrow; 6pm and 9 pm

Log on to: thespo.org

Entry Rs 350; Rs 200 (students)



A scene from the Marathi play Rikameek. PICS COURTESY/THESPO;INSTAGRAM

Beyond caste lines

In times where social media is pushing netizens to ideological extremes, how does a young awkward couple navigate their inter-caste marriage? Ahilyanagar’s Aapla Ghar theatre company answers the question through their socio-political drama Rikameek.

ON December 6; 6 pm and 9 pm

Log on to: thespo.org

Entry Rs 350; Rs 200 (students)

An epic retelling

The women from the epic of the Ramayana speak up about their lived experiences and alternate perspectives in the Assamese play Chandranakha that blends dance, drama, music and storytelling.

ON December 7; 6 pm and 9 pm

Log on to: thespo.org

Entry Rs 350; Rs 200 (students)



Alexander Wright

Put on a show

Alexander Wright of the award-winning British theatremaker duo Wright & Grainger takes a story and makes it better in this instructional workshop about turning seemingly ordinary ideas into extraordinary musical gig-based theatre.

ON December 7; 10 am onwards

Log on to: thespo.org

Entry Rs 1,300 (includes Rs 500 refundable deposit)

Prithvi House

Keep it real

If you’re an aspiring actor, join in to witness Shivani Tanksale (above) unveil the secrets of the popular American Meisner technique that promises to help young actors ace the art of spontaneous, authentic acting on stage.

ON Today; 9 am to 5 pm

Log on to: thespo.org

Entry Rs 2,500 (includes Rs 500 refundable deposit)

A touch of solidarity

Bengaluru-based theatremaker Durga Venkatesan (below) takes a brave plunge in Touchy Topics, an interactive play where audience members can leave imprints on the artiste’s body as a means to share and heal from past trauma.

ON Tomorrow; 5 pm

Log on to: thespo.org

Prithvi Adda

Take a seat

Storytelling works both ways. If you like the spotlight on yourself, sit down to share your story at the Table and Stools booth. ‘Tell us a story and we’ll give you a chakli’ reads the logline of the event. A free and fair deal, we say.

TILL December 7; 7 am to 9 pm



Chanakya Vyas

Room for all

Join writer Chanakya Vyas in a reading of his Hindi psychological thriller Jhund. Come prepared for a conversation on trust, betrayal, conformity and rebellion.

ON December 5; 3.30 pm

Log on to: thespo.org