The swing thing

The founders of a Lindy Hop class are offering innovations to encourage learning this dance form, including the option where you can show up without a companion

A Lindy Hop class in session

Prekshaa Pahuja and Samuel Ribeiro didn’t meet on the dance floor; that’s a different story. But they found a partner in each other, for dance and for life. Learning and experimenting with different dance styles like jive and salsa, they came across Lindy Hop — from the family of swing dances — and something felt right. “The style has space for expression and improvisation, it’s not too rigid or contained within the steps. I can bring much of my personality into the dance,” Pahuja tells us. The husband-wife duo started Slingshot Swing in the city in 2019 with workshops, regular batches and socials — a night of spontaneous and improvised partnered dancing.

While the instructors have attended international dance camps and learned other styles to sharpen techniques, Ribeiro tells us that their focus is not just on technicality, but to ensure that people understand the style and find the rhythm first to get comfortable with social dancing. He suggests taking a workshop and then heading for a social dance night. “It’s not just about the steps; it’s important to dance well to the music. People would see us dance and approach us casually asking us to teach them. We started with private lessons and now we’re sharing the form and helping build a community,” he adds.



Samuel Ribeiro and Prekshaa Pahuja

The partnered and social dance scene in Mumbai is not new. Many social nights and classes teaching salsa, jive, bachata and tango are making a comeback this year like Lindy Hop in Mumbai, Step n Step SDA, Dance Central, RaSa Dance, Rhythm & Beats, Good Vibes Events, Kizomba Kulture, Dance Planet, and more.

What draws our attention to the company’s poster, are the words ‘No partner required’. Coming out of lockdowns, people are happier than ever to try something new with less social apprehension than before — to get partnered with a new dancer. The two explain that Lindy Hop is easy to follow, the community is welcoming, and doesn’t require getting too close or intimate with your partner. Moreover, anyone can lead and follow, and partners can switch roles.

With a teaching style that is slow, attentive and patient, Slingshot Swing offers classes that can help enthusiasts socialise through dance, train the body to move freely, and reverse the effects of pandemic-induced isolation. The next batch begins this weekend and comprises three Sunday classes spanning two hours each. “For beginners, it is a new dance form, so it’s important to pace the lessons,” Ribeiro signs off.

On: Beginner’s batch on June 12, 19 and 26; 4 pm to 6 pm

Log on to: slingshotswing.com or @slingshotswing

Call: 9773099906

Cost: Rs 2,400