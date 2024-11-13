It’s Children’s Day today, and so we at The Guide team hit the rewind button to recall the one favourite book that we enjoyed as a kid and continue to return to till date

Fiona Fernandez

Pastoral nostalgia

Growing up as an only child in a cramped suburban apartment, books were often an escape. While I have amassed a collection, the one loss I feel deeply is that of an old tattered children’s book of Heidi by Johanna Spyri. Having received it as a birthday gift, it was a constant companion. The optimism of Heidi, a little orphan girl sent away to live by herself with a harsh grandfather, the struggle of living on a farm, her bickering with the goatherd Peter and discovering independence was too relatable. Such that even in my late 20s, the anime-series Heidi, Girl Of the Alps, by Isao Takahata became a way to relive the pastoral nostalgia. Till date, I return to the book as an escape from the cynicism of the world.

Shriram Iyengar

Web of wonder

EB White’s simple story centred on two talking animals, literally ‘talks’ to readers about life and the revelatory layers of human nature without being judgemental. It’s why Charlotte’s Web will always be my go-to from my childhood storybook collection. While the hidden advice amidst the layering emerged in my 20s, about friendships, the power of words and sacrifice, it is the endearing, evergreen tale between a piglet and a spider that warmed the heart of my 10-year-old self when it arrived as Christmas gift, courtesy my parents. Today, I dip into it each time the mind yearns for wisdom and comfort, the good, old-fashioned way.

Fiona Fernandez

The magic of empathy

The Magic Finger was the first book I finished reading all by myself, when I was eight years old. I can still recall the intrigue that the superpower-wielding protagonist’s escapades sparked in me. The book follows a young girl who uses her unique superpower to teach a family of hunting enthusiasts a lesson in empathy. Every time I revisit the book, it reveals a new layer and another lesson that I hadn’t noticed before. Looking back, having the important conversations about animal cruelty and being held accountable for your actions could not have been an easy task. But with a bit of Roald Dahl magic, it all becomes possible!

Devashish Kamble

School of life

The Malory Towers series by Enid Blyton was a huge part of my childhood, and I still find myself going back to it. Reading these books while living in a boarding school made them feel incredibly relatable as the highs and lows of school life mirrored my own experiences. The groups’ pranks inspired my friends and I to try a few of our own. The themes of friendship and loyalty [in the book] set a foundation for these values in my own life. On my last day at boarding school, a friend gifted me the set, well aware of how much the series meant to me; it remains a gesture I’ll cherish forever.

Kanisha Softa

In search of platform 9¾

Like most kids from my generation, I devoured the Harry Potter series while growing up. I would receive them for my birthdays, and as soon as the party ended, I would curl up with my copy under the sheets and read through the night. This would be followed by re-reads and spirited discussions with Potterheads on how the films have left out important plot points. While I might have outgrown the series and harbour some strong reservations about how it panned out later, whenever an update related to Harry Potter pops up, I inevitably return to those sweet days of fantasy.

Divyasha Panda