They’ve got the power

Sejal Mehta’s fact-filled, humour-laced book is a hat tip to lesser-seen marine life — the real superstars, who guard India’s rich, diverse and vast shoreline

The coast, our arsenals and our allies. Illustrations/Jessica Luis, Penguin

How often would you come across references to pop culture, children’s literature, comic books, and even Sridevi and Bollywood in a book about the environment? Our answer would be none. Sejal Mehta, journalist, author, and key team member of Marine Life of Mumbai, a citizen-led platform to document and create awareness about the city’s coastal biodiversity, has cracked a formula with her new title, Superpowers on the Shore (Penguin). By giving sea creatures a voice and almost humanising their thoughts, she organically introduces factoids and data without overwhelming the reader. Aided by Jessica Luis’ delightful illustrations, and content that is presented in a quirky and engaging style, the book will intrigue even those readers who might not typically be drawn towards learning about nature around us, let alone India’s marine life, and the cool, really important roles that sea creatures play in this ecosystem.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Mehta.

The ballooning ways of the pufferfish act as its defence mechanism

Talking hermit crabs and damselfish, and letter writing-superpower-possessing sea creatures. Why adopt a different approach to write this book?

I wrote the book I would have liked to read. I am not a scientist, and not a regular consumer of science-based writing or books, unless it’s for work. I find it easier to engage with difficult concepts if they are explained in a simple manner, and I assumed that there must be a lot of readers like me out there — with a great level of love and enthusiasm for information, but would like it with some love and fun. I wanted it to be read by readers beyond those in the ‘wildlife circles’, so to speak. It’s a book for everyone who has ever looked at the ocean and felt the delight and comfort it provides. From the day I stepped on the shore with scientists and experts, I was floored by the behaviour of the animals that lived there — their abilities could only be described as superpowers. And I wanted to tell their stories in a way that people would enjoy, be informed and be delighted by.



A cone snail’s harpoon finds its mark; the mantis shrimp and its Hulk impression

Was there a trigger for this book? Or did the idea develop over a period of time?

There wasn’t a trigger, only a gradual understanding of a fascinating space. As a writer, I write about things that inspire, things that delight, surprise and sometimes things that make us introspect — be it forests, or animals, or relationships, or even fiction. These creatures, with their arsenals, made me think a lot about our relationship with ourselves, what we can understand about our powers, and what are the things the ocean reminds us about our own lives. The shore is so much about second chances. Imagine living somewhere where the tide rolls in twice a day (or more), clears everything that is done, built, and rolls away. A blank slate, everything starts again from scratch, a continuous cycle of impermanence. What a visual that is.



The seasonal beauty of the Portuguese Man o’ War

What were some of the key un-learnings that emerged, especially when it came to Mumbai’s sea treasures?

More than anything we don’t need a ticket or travel to engage with nature. Sometimes, it’s as easy as a walk in the park, or a stroll on the beach, or even our backyard gardens, or plants on our windowsill. We have to just look closer.



Sejal Mehta

What do you hope to achieve with this book?

More than focusing on the fragility of marine ecosystems under threat, I wanted to focus on their workings.

What I hope the book will do is make people engage with their immediate surroundings, no matter how polluted, pristine, small, large, they might be. The main idea of this book is superpowers from nature, and what they can teach us about ourselves.

Sejal’s top 5 picks

1 Cone snails are found on our shores — scientists rightly say, if it’s a cone, leave it alone because a cone snail uses a venomous harpoon to get its prey, and is capable of more than one type of venom, and an ever replenishing arsenal

of harpoons.

2 Sea stars (and some other creatures on the intertidal — area of the seashore covered by high tide) literally eject their stomachs on their prey, partially digest their food outside their bodies and slurp it off after. Quite a party trick, that.

3 Squid egg cases look like bubble wrap strewn on sandy beaches, if you see a bunch around the winter months, look closer. You’ll see babies if they’re slightly grown.

4 The incredibly beautiful Portuguese Man o’ War floats onto beaches just before the monsoon arrives. They are from the same group as jellyfish, but are not jellies. Their tentacles are venomous so when you see one, admire and observe them from afar.

5 Tidepooling is a fun hobby, like birding. Try it.