A video still from One Hundred Thousand Suns

As a five-year-old, this writer would often be treated to stories about the cosmos just before going to bed. Tales of celestial heroes and villains, cosmic bravery and betrayals would fill the mind before sleep took control. There is no doubt that the solar system has been a constant source of fascination for humans and this weekend’s edition of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s Read With Me session exactly feeds into that.

Devasher’s exhibition at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Pics Courtesy/Rohini Devasher

Featuring a story about the Sun and the Moon by author Jayme Sandberg and narrated by educator Priya Aga, the session draws inspiration from Rohini Devasher’s ongoing exhibition at the museum, One Hundred Thousand Suns, to narrate an endearing tale of friendship in the backdrop of an eclipse. “It is a read aloud session for children between the age group of 7 to 14 years, and is deeply related to Devasher’s show. It seeks to initiate a dialogue on how we sometimes feel eclipsed in our friendships, which can lead to feelings of self-doubt. We want to create a safe space for children to have these kinds of conversations. The idea is for them to walk away feeling a bit more confident about themselves after the session,” Aga shares with us over a call.

Patrons will be introduced to the exhibition first, after which Aga will begin the storytelling session with the audience. Driven by 10 years of research as an amateur astronomer and an eclipse chaser, Devasher’s exhibition provides the perfect precursor to Aga’s session. “The exhibition features artworks, interviews, videos and photographs that I have collected over many years. My work borrows from the portraits taken by the Kodaikanal solar observatory since 1901 and images from NASA along with my own research material. Though I have missed the opportunity of witnessing a solar eclipse, I can still say that it is a life changing experience. There are so many ways we read into the sky and project our feelings, desires and thoughts into it and have it reflected back to us. It is honestly so fascinating,” Devasher tells us.

The session will build on Devasher’s cosmic explorations to situate the story, “It is about enabling a sort of community conversation. Children always bring a fresh perspective to things and what better than stories to talk about important ideas,” Aga tells us before signing off.

Priya Aga during a previous session in January

ON November 23; 4 to 5 pm

AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla West.

LOG ON TO @bdlmuseum on Instagram

FREE

Priya Aga- Priya Aga with children at a previous storytelling session

Rohini Devasher and Priya Aga