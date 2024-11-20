Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Immerse in this unique session in Byculla that teaches children life lessons through the universe

Immerse in this unique session in Byculla that teaches children life lessons through the universe

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This unique storytelling session will take patrons on an imaginative ride across the cosmos with nuggets of life lessons for the little ones

Immerse in this unique session in Byculla that teaches children life lessons through the universe

A video still from One Hundred Thousand Suns

Listen to this article
Immerse in this unique session in Byculla that teaches children life lessons through the universe
x
00:00

As a five-year-old, this writer would often be treated to stories about the cosmos just before going to bed. Tales of celestial heroes and villains, cosmic bravery and betrayals would fill the mind before sleep took control. There is no doubt that the solar system has been a constant source of fascination for humans and this weekend’s edition of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s Read With Me session exactly feeds into that.


Devasher’s exhibition at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Pics Courtesy/Rohini DevasherDevasher’s exhibition at  Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Pics Courtesy/Rohini Devasher


Featuring a story about the Sun and the Moon by author Jayme Sandberg and narrated by educator Priya Aga, the session draws inspiration from Rohini Devasher’s ongoing exhibition at the museum, One Hundred Thousand Suns, to narrate an endearing tale of friendship in the backdrop of an eclipse. “It is a read aloud session for children between the age group of 7 to 14 years, and is deeply related to Devasher’s show. It seeks to initiate a dialogue on how we sometimes feel eclipsed in our friendships, which can lead to feelings of self-doubt. We want to create a safe space for children to have these kinds of conversations. The idea is for them to walk away feeling a bit more confident about themselves after the session,” Aga shares with us over a call.


Featuring a story about the Sun and the Moon by author Jayme Sandberg and narrated by educator Priya Aga, the session draws inspiration from Rohini Devasher’s ongoing exhibition at the museum, One Hundred Thousand Suns, to narrate an endearing tale of friendship in the backdrop of an eclipse. “It is a read aloud session for children between the age group of 7 to 14 years, and is deeply related to Devasher’s show. It seeks to initiate a dialogue on how we sometimes feel eclipsed in our friendships, which can lead to feelings of self-doubt. We want to create a safe space for children to have these kinds of conversations. The idea is for them to walk away feeling a bit more confident about themselves after the session,” Aga shares with us over a call.

Patrons will be introduced to the exhibition first, after which Aga will begin the storytelling session with the audience. Driven by 10 years of research as an amateur astronomer and an eclipse chaser, Devasher’s exhibition provides the perfect precursor to Aga’s session. “The exhibition features artworks, interviews, videos and photographs that I have collected over many years. My work borrows from the portraits taken by the Kodaikanal solar observatory since 1901 and images from NASA along with my own research material. Though I have missed the opportunity of witnessing a solar eclipse, I can still say that it is a life changing experience. There are so many ways we read into the sky and project our feelings, desires and thoughts into it and have it reflected back to us. It is honestly so fascinating,” Devasher tells us.

Devasher exhibit- Video stills from Devasher`s One Hundred Thousand Suns.

The session will build on Devasher’s cosmic explorations to situate the story, “It is about enabling a sort of community conversation. Children always bring a fresh perspective to things and what better than stories to talk about important ideas,” Aga tells us before signing off. 

Priya Aga during a previous session in JanuaryPriya Aga during a previous session in January

ON November 23; 4 to 5 pm
AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla West.
LOG ON TO @bdlmuseum on Instagram
FREE

Priya Aga- Priya Aga with children at a previous storytelling sessionPriya Aga- Priya Aga with children at a previous storytelling session

Priya Aga- Priya Aga with children at a previous storytelling session

Rohini Devasher and Priya AgaRohini Devasher and Priya Aga

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dr bhau daji lad museum byculla things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Books mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK