Songs for change: This event in Mumbai aims to raise awareness about autism through music, theatre and literature

An evening of melodious tunes, stirring performances and a glimpse into the streets of 1980s Mumbai surrounded by glitz and chaos sounds like a good evening out on town. Except, this one is with a difference. Next week, Brain Bristle Foundation’s Savitri Dhavale’s ‘May I Bombay?’, 1980-1993 will be a themed event with a special focus on the birth and awareness of autism .

A moment from Ananya Halarnkar’s performance at the foundation’s talent hunt show

The purpose is to blur the lines between autism, art, education and neurodiversity. “The event will begin with a medley of songs that defined the 1980s by Ananya Halarnkar, a 23-year-old musician on the autism spectrum. The performance will be followed by a skit directed by Vajid Ali, member of the initiative’s social work team. Working out of the low-income schools and autistic children, they will perform a small street play to unpack the birth of autism, and its early awareness in India during the early 1980s. The highlight of the event would be a small poetry workshop that will share works from an era of women writers interwoven into my own work from 26, Kamala Nehru Ridge, Civil Lines Delhi set in pre-Independence India, followed by a reading from my upcoming book Savitri Dhavale’s ‘May I Bombay?’, 1980-1993, based on Savitri Dhavale’s life,” shared Devangana Mishra, founder, Brain Bristle.



Vajid Ali, director of the street play at a previous performance

Mishra’s yet-to-be-released book paints a picture of a 13-year-old girl named Savitri Dhavale and her life in the time of the infamous 1993 Mumbai Riots, while portraying the change in government and rise of communal riots in the span of 13 years. “I want people to sit with the stirring effect of what happened in the 1980s and 1993 while living their daily lives and thinking about their present and future,” the author explains.

ON September 13; 7 pm to 8.30 pm

AT Method Art, 86, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

LOG ON TO themethod.art

ENTRY Rs 599 (includes a copy of the upcoming book)