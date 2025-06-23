Breaking News
This Mumbai exhibition captures the unique roles in an artist's evolution

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

A collective exhibition by 18 artists unravels the many roles of the creator as a storyteller, collector, dreamer and observer

Installation view. Pics Courtesy/Tarq

The great James Whistler once observed that an artist is not paid for his labour, but his vision. The ongoing curation, The Artist As, at Tarq captures the many roles that said artist inhabits during the transformation. Curated by Vaidehi Gohil and Sakshi Bhandari, the exhibition features 18 artists, with each artists’ presentation centering on a singular chosen role.

Nooks and crannies, 2025. Pic Courtesy/Savia Mahajan; TarqNooks and crannies, 2025. Pic Courtesy/Savia Mahajan; Tarq


From Sameer Kulavoor and Ronny Sen’s response to the contemporary city, or Saubiya Chasmawala and Soghra Khurasani’s explorations of identity and relationships, and Areez Katki, Rithika Merchant’s take on familial, oral and cultural histories to name a few, the works question the artists’ role as a constructor of meaning.


Gohil shares, “Through a curatorial methodology that encourages collaboration with the artists, a series of interconnected moments of conversations come together to create a new discursive space around artistic practice.”

Till August 14; 11 am to 6.30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday) 
At Tarq, Ground floor, KK Chambers, Azad Maidan, Fort.

