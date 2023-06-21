To keep up with the celebrations, we curate some of the hottest, most diverse gigs for Mumbaikars to catch up on

The Beatles. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia commons

World Music Day 2023: Celebrate music at these hot and most diverse gigs in Mumbai

Tune in to Beatlemania

You cannot go wrong with a vinyl listening session of The Beatles records to celebrate music. From A Hard Day’s Night to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club, get a taste of rare vinyls curated to capture the rock, pop and psychedelia of the Fab Four.

On: June 24; 5 pm onwards

At: Abode Bombay, Lansdowne House, near Regal Cinema, Colaba

Log on to: @abode.bombay or @therevolverclub

Entry: RSVP only

Get a classical education

Nandini Shankar

While the city does boast of a diverse indie scene, the classicists also have much to savour from. As part of the NCPA-Citi’s Urja presentation of young talents, violinist Nandini Shankar and Mitra Bhattacharya will put together a display of their classical heritage on the NCPA stage.

On: June 23; 6.30 pm

At: Little Theatre, Nariman Point.

Log on to: ncpamumbai.com

Entry: First come first serve

Jive to the best

If it is an evening of good vibes you seek, then let the rhythmic harmony of Melissa Dessa Collective sing away the mid-week blues.

On: June 21; 8 pm onwards

At: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Andheri East

Call: 9871730731 for reservations

Sounds from Kashmir



Alif in performance

The multi-faceted artiste Mohammed Muneem aka Alif hosts an evening of lilting poetry enmeshed in Kashmiri rhythms. From the high point of Lalnawath to his latest single, Fitna fitoor, catch his remarkable stories of hope, satire and society told in poetry.

On: June 23; 8 pm

At: G5A Warehouse, G-5/A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 750

Get a note of indie

Bandra will play host to the vibes of Rono aka Ronit Sarkar, Anoushka Sivasankar and Saachi Rajadhyaksha as they take stage. Familiar names on Mumbai’s indie scene, the three artistes are also part of Amplify India’s growing list of indie voices to watch out for. Hosted in association with Alliance de Française’s Fete de la musique sessions, the evening promises an exploration of new indie voices. Stephane Doutrelant, director, Alliance Francaise de Bombay, shares, “The idea is to discover and promote young musicians with individual voices through these concerts.” If you love deep, complex vocal tones with a radical indie spirit, this just might be the gig to kick off World Music day.

On: June 21; 8.30 pm

At: Bonobo, 2nd Floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Bandra West

Log on to: @bonobo.bar.love.food for RSVP

Take the mic

Savouring the music is one thing, but if you wish to join in and unleash the star within, head over to Andheri. Kasa Kai Mumbai is hosting an evening of live music, rap, karaoke and instrumental music with Lavanya D hosting the jamming session.

On: June 21; 6.30 pm

At: Recreate Spaces Studio, Mhada Junction, New Link Road, Andheri West

Log on to: kasakaimumbai.com

Cost: Rs 249

A desert storm

The Talab Khan project. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

If the mountains feel too high, head to the sands. The Talab Khan Project — featuring folk dancer and singer Savita Sapera, will bring alive the magic of Kalbelia music and dance form in an intimate setting.

On: June 23; 8 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 250