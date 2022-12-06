This VFM chain store in Kurla specialises in quirky utility products

A VFM chain store specialising in quirky utility home décor and personal products is now open in Kurla. We did a walkthrough to see if the store is worth your time

The store offers a range of organisational tools, stationery, beauty and home décor items. Pics/Tanishka D’Lyma

Variety stores are a guilty pleasure. While great prices do ease the guilt of unnecessary spending, we’re still trying to find a good enough reason to buy a multi-purpose grabber. But when you enter Mumbai’s first Daiso outlet, a Japanese value store, at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, it’s hard to not fill up your shopping basket with unique finds where a storage bag at Rs 1,169 seemed to be the highest-priced item.

The store has a mishmash of home products similar to a 99-dollar store. As you enter, to the right are racks of beauty products that don’t disappoint, from scrunchies, combs for different types of hair and heat-less hair styling tools to bathroom mirrors and clip-on nails. The middle aisle stocks socks, lounge bras, yoga mats and gym equipment. We wish that the stationery aisle would offer more than just markers and a few notebooks. The desk organisers look dull but are functional; so are the rest of the craft products. We were impressed with the variety of folders.

A rack of stuffed toys

At the back are kitchen tools including cooking chopsticks, sushi mats, measuring cups, moulds and cutlery. We spot straw hats, prescription glasses (yes), a flyswatter, figurine erasers, pet products, plastic planters and garden accessories, and a few aisles dedicated to storage solutions. The staff is helpful. And though not too small, the store can get crowded. We’ll note this down as a fun visit, and would pop in again for their storage boxes.

AT Lower ground floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

TIME 11 am to 12 am

The Guide’s Top Five Picks

Sake bottle and cup

Don’t miss this cute addition to your cutlery range. Could be great for water shots during office hours to get complete hydration goals for the day.

COST Rs 299 (bottle); Rs 249 (cup)

Wire organiser

This wall-hanging wire rack and basket can make any corner look neater. Clip your earphones or to-do notes or hang a calendar and photo frames on it. It’ll also be easy to clean.

COST Rs 249 each; rack and basket

Shoe containers

We love the storage solution and boxes available at the store, particularly these shoe-sized containers.

COST Rs 455

Square sponges

Good enough for blending, and has edges sharp enough to achieve precision and to tackle corners when applying make-up.

COST Rs 159

DIY tea bags

A while ago, we had trouble figuring out how to carry flavoured loose tea and DIY blends to steep outside the house. So when we spotted these empty tea bags, we didn’t think twice before picking them up. They’re also great for infusing flavours from spices and herbs while baking or cooking.

COST Rs 149

