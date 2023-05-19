If music is your soul’s choice, then check out these heady performances for some groovy moves

Had a hectic week at work? Attend these gigs this weekend to wind down

Swing to the vibe

Step into the groove with the rhythms of Dr J Collective as they take over Navi Mumbai to kick off the weekend with a performance that blends originals and covers for popular taste.

On: May 20; 8 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe Navi Mumbai, Unit 5, Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Seawoods West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 500

Head-banging tribute

As fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s Meteora, the city’s rap-rock and nu metal act of Anthracite will pay tribute to the generational band that defined millennial angst.

On: May 20; 9 pm onwards

At: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East.

Log on to: skillboxes.com

Cost: Rs 499 for entry

Jazz it up

The powerhouse trio of Mark Hartsuch, Mohini Dey and Gino Banks bring their MaMoGi collaboration to town with some tight grooves and energetic performances that will make you want to get up and dance.

On: May 20; 6.30 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 300 onwards