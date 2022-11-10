Looking for some adventure? Here are three treks to sign up for this weekend

If you find crowded treks off-putting, sign up for a trail to the lesser known Nandhimal near Mumbai. The medieval fortification stands over the wilderness by Surya River, which makes for a great escape from our urban chaos

Kalsubai

Walk on the night side

Join trekkers who make their way up through the night to catch the sun rise at Kalsubai (1,646 meters or 5,400 feet), one of the highest points in Maharashtra.

On November 12; 8.30 pm

Meeting point SGNP, Borivali East.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 699 onwards

Find your quietude

If you find crowded treks off-putting, sign up for a trail to the lesser known Nandhimal near Mumbai. The medieval fortification stands over the wilderness by Surya River, which makes for a great escape from our urban chaos.

On November 13; 10.30 pm

Meeting point Grandmama’s cafe, Dadar East.

Log on to mischieftreks.in

Cost Rs 750 onwards

Journey into history

If you love history, Harishchandragad hides some delights. Join trekkers as they journey to a fort that has been a cornerstone for empires since the middle-ages. Discover carved caves, the serene lake of Sapta Tirta Pushkarni, and their allure.

On November 12; 11.15 pm

Meeting point Kasara Railway Station.

Log on to treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 1,399 onwards

