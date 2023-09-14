Escape the city with these three weekend getaways around Mumbai

Join this easy-level cycling trip in Vasai. Cycle by lush, beautiful landscapes as well as a beach! The five-hour cycling trip will help you unwind and soak in the amazing views

Trek your way to nature

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the abundance of nature along this beautiful trek route in Bhimashankar. The route is full of pristine, beautiful and scenic views, as it passes through the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary in the Western Ghats.

On September 16; 8.22 am

Meeting point Dadar railway station.

Log on to @hikerwolf

Cost Rs 1,999

Walk in the park

If you wish to head out for a short trip, but aren’t keen to travel beyond the city, the Kashimira trail at Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a great option. Walk in the lush, deciduous forest that comes to life in the rain. Observe and learn about the beautiful flora and fauna that make their appearance in this season.

On September 17; 6.45 am

At Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Log on to @sanjaygandhinationalpark

Cost Rs 600

Pedal into the weekend

Join this easy-level cycling trip in Vasai. Cycle by lush, beautiful landscapes as well as a beach! The five-hour cycling trip will help you unwind and soak in the amazing views.

On September 16; 7.15 am

Meeting point Agarwals, beside K Movie Star Theatre, Vasai West.

Log on to @chalo._chale

Cost Rs 699