Sign up for these 3 trips around Mumbai this weekend

Pic courtesy/Shailesh Gupta

Work out with nature

This Sunday, step out of your comfort zone and take a three-hour trek to the second-highest point of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Gaimukh plateau (left). This moderate-level eight-km trek will pass through a forest abound with fauna and flora, and the Upper Kanheri plateau.

On December 24; 7 am to 10 am

Meeting point SGNP, Main Gate, Borivali East.

Log on to @mumbai_musafir Call 9833173564

Cost Rs 1,490 (per person)

Pic courtesy/Mischief Treks

Lakeside leisure

This overnight stay near Bhandardara dam in Ahmednagar is at a lakeside venue where you can go boating or swim in its waters, with precaution and under expert guidance. Expect board games, bonfire, music, dance, delectable fare and more upon arrival. For travellers, pick-up is available from Kasara railway station.

On December 23, 5 pm to December 25, 10 am

Meeting point Kasara station.

Log on to @mischieftreks

Cost Rs 1,400 (per person)

Pic courtesy/@just2wander

Tented paradise

Celebrate the festive weekend at this Alibaug campsite where all activities are planned to celebrate a merry Christmas. Stay in cosy tents by the beach and engage with the many themed activities planned for the night, including food, games, music and a fun movie night.

On December 23 and 24

Meeting Point Gateway of India.

Log on to @just2wander

Call 9967499479

Cost Rs 1,999 (per person)