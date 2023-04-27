Looking for a mix of wildlife and history? Head to these 3 jungle safaris

Breaking News
27 April,2023
If you are looking for a mix of wildlife and history, there is a tailor-made package just for you. Bandipur is a fauna abode, known for its tiger population. It has some of nature’s best gems

Maharashtra’s striped treasures 


If you are a time-strapped wildlife enthusiast, head to Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. Spread over 1,700 sq km, this reserve is home to 115 tigers, 151 leopards and more than 300 species of other wildlife. One of India’s oldest national parks, the best time of the year to visit it 
is in May. The Weekend Gateway of Tadoba organised by the national park is one of their popular packages which includes a two-day stay, food and safari.
Log on to tadobanationalpark.in



Call of the east


Home to the endangered great Indian one-horned rhinos, Jaldapara National Park is one of the most diverse wildlife reserves in eastern India. With 33 species of carnivores and herbivores, around 246 species of birds, 29 species of reptiles, eight species of turtles, and 88 species of fish, this park is abundant in biodiversity and is most known among eco-conscious travellers.
Log on to jaldaparanationalpark.org

Fauna meets history 

If you are looking for a mix of wildlife and history, there is a tailor-made package just for you. Bandipur is a fauna abode, known for its tiger population. It has some of nature’s best gems. The five-day tour will begin with a safari and move on to the rocky Edakkal Caves of Wayanad. The caves are sought after for their Stone Age carvings. The stay, food and travel — meticulously planned from Bandipur to Wayanad to Bengaluru — is included in the tour cost.
Log on to tourmyindia.com

