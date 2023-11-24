Head to this RSVP-only, size-inclusive thrift pop-up in Bandra

The first edition of an RSVP-only and size-inclusive thrift pop-up reclaims the intent and fun, while organically syncing the idea of shopping and fashion

Pre-loved tops on sale at the thrift fair

You can’t have style without embracing the body that carries it. But the latter feels like an arduous journey of self-love, simply because we are fed with, and have internalised, a visual construct of what is appealing and sexy. The norm also reinforces its own standards by calling bodies that fall outside its ambit as unhealthy. We fight exclusive and unfair norms in the fashion industry in many private ways, unlearning prejudices to stop negotiating our space in the world and simply occupy it. Through a size-inclusive thrift pop-up, three Mumbai-based artistes have extended a platform, Twice As Nice, to continue this revolution collectively and create a space where shoppers enjoy the fun of fashion without feeling the pressure of measurement.



Pearl D’Souza, Shruti Bhiwandiwala and Utsavi Jhaveri

With a focus on sustainability, the goal of this Bandra-based thrift event is two-fold, shares illustrator Pearl D’Souza, noting that sustainability begins, not with purchasing from brands that claim to be sustainable, but approaching what we already own. Highlighting a loss of intimacy with clothing pieces with the popularity of fast fashion, she notes, “Indian households have always darned, altered and fixed clothes; acts we seem to have forgotten. These feel like words I’ve used only in my childhood.”

The idea for the pop-up is backed by the three organisers’ tryst with offline and online shopping as well as thrifting. Echoing common size-related shopping experiences, D’Souza, senior designer and artiste Shruti Bhiwandiwala, and artiste Utsavi Jhaveri have ensured a comfortable environment where the curation of apparel and clothing articles from their own closets might offer something for everyone. “The event aims to take away the stress of shopping because of a [certain measurement] and trial room disappointment for curvier people,” D’Souza remarks.



The pop-up offers apparel (above) across styles and silhouettes

Jhaveri adds that while the tag of custom-tailored outfits sounds fashionable, it is expensive. Bhiwandiwala iterates, “Often, in plus size sections, the clothes move towards styles for older people. And with custom clothes being expensive, you’re stuck in limbo because you don’t want to support fast fashion.” To add to nightmare shopping experiences, Bhiwandiwala has had to stand her ground against platforms, including size-inclusive ones, that charge a fat tax — a difference in prices between items for straight and plus sizes — on customisations.

“Fat tax negates bodies. It [reinforces the idea] that if you don’t fit into a certain size, you don’t fit in at all. Bodies can’t be questioned based on numbers,” D’Souza emphasises. The pop-up offers shoppers a chance to explore apparel curated from the closets of three artistes with varying styles. Bhiwandiwala shares, “Shopping and fashion are supposed to be fun. This [pop-up] gives people the opportunity to browse through clothes that might actually fit them.” D’Souza shares, “Thrift shops help to play with a style that you might not have considered.” Jhaveri adds, “This includes [well-loved clothes] like customised items, clothes from independent labels, international stores and fast fashion platforms in good condition.” There will also be a limited table of snacks and drinks available at the inaugural edition.

On: Sunday, November 26; 2 pm to 8 pm

At: Bandra West. (location revealed post registration)

Log on to: @pearl.dsouza (RSVP on the link in bio)