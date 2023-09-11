Experts decode Neeraj Chopra's approach to sport, life; suggest how to use them at the workplace

India’s javelin world champion’s sportsmanship on and off the field has always drawn admiration from fans and peers. Experts decode his approach to sport and life, and translate them for workspace scenarios

His gesture of expressing his pride about ISRO’s moon landing mission and R Praggnanandhaa’s win at the Chess World Cup in 2023 while celebrating his own win at the World Athletics Championship 2023 is a mark of Chopra’s true sportsmanship and humility. Pic/Getty Images

Lesson 1

Competition is healthy

Neeraj Chopra’s approach to competitors and rivalry is a lesson that can extend to the workplace and beyond. At the 2023 IAAF World Athletics Championships last month, Chopra became the first Indian to secure gold, after his throw of 88.17 m. During his celebratory moment, he noticed his competitor Arshad Nadeem, who won silver with 87.82 m, standing alone. He invited him to celebrate their wins together. Similarly, when his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena faced hurdles to secure a visa to Budapest for the same Championships, Chopra used his position and social media clout by tweeting on X, formerly Twitter, to Indian authorities to help Jena.

Ami Ved, communication coach and founder of communication training platform Speakwithamee, points out that Chopra’s approach to rivalry emphasises respect and unity. This translates to two points of focus in a corporate set-up. Ved explains, “First, it values collaboration over competing against each other within a team, and promotes a cross-functional model of working to achieve success.” Secondly, it also recognises the importance and impact of diverse contributions. Ved notes that working together rather than working against peers helps to recognise unique strengths of people, and promotes learning from others’ skill sets.

Narendra Goidani, founder of Life School and business transformation coach, credits this act of sharing glory openly with competitors to a winning mindset. “We must realise that we are able to excel because of our rivals. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t compete to perform our best,” he remarks, adding how a healthy approach to competition occurs when we understand that a win doesn’t mean that we are superior to our peers.

Lesson 2

Positive work culture

Attempts to stir up controversy between Chopra and Nadeem were squashed by Chopra’s frank responses. But Goidani points to Chopra’s mother’s response when mediapersons subtly asked her if she was happy about her son defeating a Pakistani athlete. Goidani says, “His mother’s response was great; she told everyone to focus on both players being sportspersons. When you win in the workplace or in any field, you win by your own accord and not by pulling someone down.”



He notes that such responses reflect and, in turn, cultivate a healthy work culture. “This response can only come from a place of empathy, strength, and self-belief, which positive work culture can foster.” This extends to leaders who must set examples and foster a non-toxic environment. Cultivating a safe environment requires leaders and peers to extend support and stand by colleagues when needed, just as Chopra used his position to extend support to India’s champion women wrestlers in their fight against sexual harassment.

Chopra had posted on a social media platform, “As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not... Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.” Ved notes, “Chopra’s commitment to such sportsmanship is a model for resolving disputes that come in the way of collaboration professionally. It also highlights the need for open communication and emotional intelligence.”

Lesson 3

Success isn’t achieved overnight

Chopra might be a World Champion in his early 20s, but his isn’t a story of overnight success. He has been training since he was a teenager; he took up sports for a healthier routine, and building discipline. “This effort to stay consistent required long-term planning and dedication,” Ved notes. Across workspaces, large corporates, freelancers and start-ups can benefit from strategic planning that prioritises steady progress. She adds, “Avoid chasing immediate or short-term success at the expense of building long-term sustainability and legacy.” Chopra understood the weight of perfecting technique and reminds us that quality outweighs quantity.”

Lesson 4

Learning is key



Even as he won gold, Chopra was already thinking of improving his game. He shared after his event, “I don’t think I am the best thrower here… I wanted to throw more than 90 m but it needs all parts of the puzzle... I couldn’t put it all together this evening. Maybe next time.” Ved emphasises the importance of professional development. “Participate in training programmes to pick up professional and behavioural skills; learn from your peers and encourage your team to invest in professional growth.” Goidani adds, “He learns from all athletes, not just javelin throwers, which helps him to enhance skills needed for his game. This also requires humility to [continue improving than being complacent].”

Lesson 5

Nurture your drive

Reminding us that good and bad days won’t shake our determination when we are focused on the goal, Goidani notes, “Unanticipated hurdles may be uncomfortable in business or sports but winning is a messy affair, and not a bed of roses. Stay focussed on your target.” He continues that it is important to train your mind to stay calm, analyse the problem for clarity, and be hopeful. In tough times, Ved highlights the importance of team and leader support. She explains, “It’s okay to fall; teach your team to bounce back, reset goals, and motivate each other during challenging times.”