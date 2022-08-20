Fort's Wayword & Wise starts a book club for avid readers

A Fort-based bookstore’s new book club offers a space for bibliophiles to discuss eclectic reads

The book club will be a monthly affair at the store

The only thing a bibliophile likes more than seeing never-ending shelves of books — and a hot cuppa to keep them warm as they go book hunting — is a space to geek out about their favourite reads, or argue against the ones that lost favour. The independent bookstore, Wayword & Wise, is starting a book club in September to offer such a shelter for voracious readers.

Manager of the bookstore, Aradhana Dwivedi-Verma, reveals that this is their debut attempt at such a venture. “The bookstore has been a beloved institution for a long time. A couple of years ago, when it looked like it was going away for good, it felt pretty tragic for many readers,” she shares about the literary nook known for its interesting curation. After two long years of the pandemic that were peppered with restrictions and closures, the bookshop is aiming to rebuild a connection with the city’s reading community. “One of the initiatives we’re using to reconnect with the community is the book club. We want to host it for different age groups and themes, but for now, this seems like a good place to begin,” the manager explains.

Aradhana Dwivedi-Verma

This month, they’re inviting readers to pick up the award-winning title, Bel Canto by Ann Patchett. Based on the Lima Crisis that unfolded in Peru in 1996, the novel follows a group of young terrorists and their hostages. “For now, the book club will be a monthly affair. We want it to be an eclectic mix, and not necessarily pick bestsellers all the time — that’s not our ethos,” shares Dwivedi-Verma. Accessibility and affordability will also drive the curation process, she adds. “We plan to have a two-hour session. If you buy the book from us, a coffee among other things is included in the price of the book. If you’ve already read it, you can still attend the session but there’s a small cover charge,” the manager signs off.

On September 3; 5 pm

At 44, Mint Road, Borabazar Precinct, Ballard Estate, Fort.

Log on to @waywordandwise to DM and book a slot

Cost Rs 250

