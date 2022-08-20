Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Mumbai: 1,011 Covid-19 cases in city, two deaths
Mumbai: 153 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 23 under treatment
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Forts Wayword Wise starts a book club for avid readers

Fort's Wayword & Wise starts a book club for avid readers

Updated on: 20 August,2022 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

Top

A Fort-based bookstore’s new book club offers a space for bibliophiles to discuss eclectic reads

Fort's Wayword & Wise starts a book club for avid readers

The book club will be a monthly affair at the store


The only thing a bibliophile likes more than seeing never-ending shelves of books — and a hot cuppa to keep them warm as they go book hunting — is a space to geek out about their favourite reads, or argue against the ones that lost favour. The independent bookstore, Wayword & Wise, is starting a book club in September to offer such a shelter for voracious readers.


Manager of the bookstore, Aradhana Dwivedi-Verma, reveals that this is their debut attempt at such a venture. “The bookstore has been a beloved institution for a long time. A couple of years ago, when it looked like it was going away for good, it felt pretty tragic for many readers,” she shares about the literary nook known for its interesting curation. After two long years of the pandemic that were peppered with restrictions and closures, the bookshop is aiming to rebuild a connection with the city’s reading community. “One of the initiatives we’re using to reconnect with the community is the book club. We want to host it for different age groups and themes, but for now, this seems like a good place to begin,” the manager explains. 

Aradhana Dwivedi-VermaAradhana Dwivedi-Verma


This month, they’re inviting readers to pick up the award-winning title, Bel Canto by Ann Patchett. Based on the Lima Crisis that unfolded in Peru in 1996, the novel follows a group of young terrorists and their hostages. “For now, the book club will be a monthly affair. We want it to be an eclectic mix, and not necessarily pick bestsellers all the time — that’s not our ethos,” shares Dwivedi-Verma. Accessibility and affordability will also drive the curation process, she adds. “We plan to have a two-hour session. If you buy the book from us, a coffee among other things is included in the price of the book. If you’ve already read it, you can still attend the session but there’s a small cover charge,” the manager signs off.

On September 3; 5 pm 
At 44, Mint Road, Borabazar Precinct, Ballard Estate, Fort. 
Log on to @waywordandwise to DM and book a slot 
Cost Rs 250

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK