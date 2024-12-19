Want to know more about history of Mumbai and India? This book exhibition is the place to be

Drop by the 10th Rare Books Exhibition to marvel at precious publications and artworks centred on the natural and cultural history of Bombay and the Indian Subcontinent

A panel from an early edition of the Illustrated Weekly of India highlights the ferry at Manori Creek. Pics Courtesy/Nandini Varma

There is a treat in store for bibliophiles and fans of natural history at Premchand Roychand Gallery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS). The venue is currently displaying books from the late 18th century to 1947 as part of the 10th Rare Books Exhibition: Hidden Hands in Colonial Natural Histories. The finds include records left behind by the colonial artists as well as preserved documents that highlight the cultural, architectural and geographical makeup of India at the time. “We’ve been holding these exhibitions since 1993,” shares Dr Ashok Kothari, chairman at the Library Committee of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

Dr Pheroza Godrej takes a tour of the exhibition with Dr Kothari

While on the tour with Kothari, we spot editions of National Geographic magazines from 1926, and the 1940s editions of the Illustrated Weekly of India. “At the time, the British and the Maharajas managed these [collections].” In one of the photographs, we spot a creek ferry boat, linking islands to the mainland. Next, we are shown the dinner menu of the Taj Mahal Hotel from 1952 and those from the steamers. We also find a copy of Modern Bombay and her Patriotic Citizens, opened to a black-and-white photograph of the Bhatia Baug.



A collection of Bombay Courier editions at the exhibition

Mounted on the walls are prints of the artworks studied by researchers under the McGill University project. “This project’s effort is one-third of the exhibition. One-third is by the BNHS and one-third is Dr Kothari’s collection,” explains Mrinal Kapadia, founder of India Visual Art Archive and one of the contributors to the project. The project was initiated by the McGill University, Montreal, with the purpose of uncovering unacknowledged hands that contributed to the natural history artwork generated from this era. “At times, the labour to provide information and material was supplied by indigenous people, servants and local guides.

The university received a three-year grant to study this.”



The McGill exhibition features historical artworks of native flora and fauna from across the city

Among the artwork, the most prominent one in the gallery is of James Forbes, the British artist. “He’s important because he was one of the earliest to visually document the flora and fauna of India, particularly Western India, and Bombay’s first resident artist,” shares Kapadia. Keeping with the theme of natural history, the BNHS team invited Dr Pheroza Godrej, environmentalist, art historian and founder of Cymroza Art Gallery, for the inauguration.

Visitor reccos

>> Oriental Memoirs by James Forbes: I love natural history and prints and James Forbes, it’s a combination. I think that’s why they invited me; they know my special interests. I’m impressed by the research; some of them are even Indians like Vikram Bhatt, who chose the print with the palankeen (palanquin).

Dr Pheroza Godrej, art historian and guest of honour



Dr Ashok Kothari

>> Bombay Gazette and Bombay Courier: What I liked most were the archives of the previous articles from the Bombay newspapers, Bombay Gazette and Bombay Courier. It’s from the time before Independence. I also liked the books from Dr Kothari’s collection.

Anwesha Sirvee, student

>> 18th Century maps: These books are very nostalgic; they take you in the past. Some of these are hand-painted. I was looking at the collection of maps of India on display; people usually don’t know what India looked like in the 18th century. When you look at these, you learn about the real India at the time.

Deenanath Kamath, advocate

>> Indian birds and ducks (by John Gould and EC Stuart Baker): We liked the maps because they were created before India’s Independence. I also liked the collection of rare birds that we weren’t aware of; we particularly liked their colours. The vintage collection of books is also special.

Tejal Chaudhari, software engineer

>> Bombay’s Mazagaon mango and the purple-eyed butterfly: It is tough to pinpoint a favourite piece [from the exhibition]. If I had to highlight one, it would be the print of the Mazagaon mango of Bombay accompanied with a distinct butterfly. Now, if only I could taste that mango!

Nabilah Ladhabhoy, former student of McGill University

Till: December 22; 10.30 am to 5.30 pm

At: Premchand Roychand Gallery, CSMVS, 159-161, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Entry: Rs 150 (Museum entry ticket)