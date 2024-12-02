International Day of Persons with Disability: This festival in Mumbai celebrates diversity and inclusiveness

On the International Day of Persons with Disability today, a festival brings together differently-abled individuals and organisations to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness

(From left) Authors Abhishek Anicca and Catherine Ameno with Prabha Hari and Malini Chib at a session

Nothing can beat the persistence of a mother who needs the world to change for her child. For Dr Mithu Alur, the indifference and ignorance of a country in the early 1970s towards the issue of cerebral palsy was one of the driving forces for her founding of The Spastics Society of India, now called ADAPT – Able Disable All People Together. There was a time, she says, when people would not know the difference between spastics and plastics. As the latest edition of the ADAPT cultural festival enters its key celebrations today, the country and the world is a different, and perhaps, a better place.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general CSMVS, professor Gautam Mandal, Catherine Ameno, Mithu Alur, Prabha Hari, and Malini Chib on stage

The society began with three children in Colaba, including Alur’s own daughter, Malini Chib — now an established writer and trustee of the NGO. The effort was to offer differently-abled individuals equity in opportunity rather than special facilities. “My vision was that the awareness created will lead to better engagement, inclusive education in mainstream schools, opportunities for open employment in the public and private sector, rather than sheltered workshops,” the Padma Shri-awardee shares.

Participants at an art session

This International Day of Persons with Disabilities marks a key point in the progress. Prabha Hari, CEO, operations for ADAPT, explains, “This festival is a celebration of everything that differently-abled people bring to society through their participation.” The performances feature differently-abled individuals across spectrums — from physical issues, neurodivergence, autism and visual impairment individuals as well.

An inclusive music performance at the festival

The opportunity for the community to step up and celebrate like everyone else is not just for symbolic effect. Hari says, “It is important to understand that this is just as much a human rights issue. Differently-abled individuals have every right to participate in society, its celebrations and events like anyone else. To prevent them from doing so goes against their basic human rights.”

Prabha Hari

However, Hari also insists that the organisation is working hard to not look at the differences as a ‘special’ quality. “The term special also translates to a certain exclusion, and further non-participation and non-engagement. Romanticising these differences is not good either. We need to allow differently-abled people the luxury of mediocrity and normalcy. They should be offered empathy towards their failings and flaws as much as a recognition of their talent.”

Children participate in an art workshop at the festival

The performances featuring neurodiverse individuals, a wheelchair performance lead by Malini Chib on the closing day, and Raell Padamsee’s ACE Productions teaming up with differently-abled children in an inclusive performance mark an example of this overarching theme.

Dr Mithu Alur

Not an easy task though, the founder admits. While the laws have brought about changes, there is a gap to be bridged in terms of social acceptance. “The felicitation of personalities is a key part of encouraging this. One of the focus areas of the ADAPT’s rights group is to enable people to step up, be visible and vocal about their rights,” she says.

A moment from a musical performance at the fest

With 52 years behind them, there is still work to be done, says Hari. They say, well begun is half done. For now, the celebration is well deserved.

TILL December 4; 5 pm onwards

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Grounds, Fort.

FREE

