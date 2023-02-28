To the tune of the flute

With an aim to engage children with Indian art forms, a bookstore has collaborated with a cultural platform to commence practical flute sessions for young enthusiasts under the guidance of a flautist

The flautist regularly teaches children at his home studio as well

It’s often said that children are like a blank canvas, and we as adults might agree with it. But we think it is more about the fact that children are open to accepting new ideas with less self-doubt. They are mischievous, playful and ever-keen to learn and explore. Taking a cue from this thought, Fort bookstore, Kitab Khana along with Baithak Foundation, is introducing a new cultural initiative that paves the way for children to explore India’s rich heritage through its art forms. The first session, How The Bamboo Sings, will focus on the flute. Helmed by flautist, Gandhar Bhalerao, the session will revolve around building curiosity among children about this traditional Indian instrument.

“The main idea is to introduce kids to the vast expanse of classical music; the flute is just the medium,” Bhalerao explains, continuing, “If we host a concert or a performance for children, it is difficult for them to understand the workings of a flute, as there is no two-way conversation happening around it. What we prefer is for kids to have hands-on experience with the instrument. By the end of the workshop, they should know about classical music and its nuances.”

Bhalerao discusses music with his young students

Every participant will be provided with a flute at the venue, where they will not only be taken through basic skills required to play it, but they will also be taught about ragas and taals. “The aim is to ensure the kids are having fun,” Bhalerao says, adding that the session will include fun games as well as practical and informative learning methods about the instrument and Indian classical music.

Bhalerao believes that children should have knowledge about India’s classical instruments. “Earlier, children knew about the flute through the stories of Krishna during Janmashtami. But in the modern era, they are more familiar with drums and guitar. They should know what a tanpura or a flute is. Besides, the flute that is featured in movies and on screen is a semi-classical version. The classical Indian version is bigger; it is almost two to three feet long. Hopefully, after this session, these young participants might return home with curiosity to learn more about it, and also explore the genre,” he shares.

Gandhar Bhalerao

Bhalerao, who learned the instrument as a child, believes that the flute has an advantage in that it is convenient to learn as it does not require any maintenance. “You don’t have to tune strings or take it to its maker for maintenance on a monthly basis, unlike the tabla or sitar. You use it until someone sits on it and breaks it.” He reminds us that a major factor in the mastery of the flute is control over breathing.

The musician hopes that the session becomes a creative outlet for kids to spend their pent up energy, and encourages them to take up learning Indian classical music. “There might even be a maestro in the making at the event,” he assures; perhaps, based on his past experiences of teaching children to play the flute for years together.

On March 4; 11 am onwards

At Kitab Khana, 45, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain Somaiya Bhavan, Fort.

Call 9833994093