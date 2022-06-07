Trapping Indian sounds

Dip into some groovy new rhythms in an off-beat genre and fresh-off-the-block talents

Diffshock and Nkshtra

If you are tired of hearing the local DJ remix the same old numbers, you may want to head to Andheri West this Thursday for something more experimental. The Papillon Park will host a unique audio-visual concert for enthusiasts of the esoteric trap music form. Suraj aka Diffshock, artist, producer, Welupt Records, tells us, “Trap music is a sub-genre of hip-hop which has steadily grown in India over the last two years.” The concert, Welupt Showcase, will feature artistes like B3ats Infinity, Diffshock, Nkshtra, Jayhaan, Redlion, among others capturing the blend of Indian traditional sounds and the phenomenon of EDM and trap music over two days. The artiste reveals that the records label was founded to focus on genre-bending and diversified music. If it sounds too esoteric, Diffshock reassures us saying, “We are creating compositions that will touch a chord in every listener.”

On: June 7, 9 pm; June 11, 1 am

At: Papillon Park, Suresh Nagar, Andheri West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 349

In a classical vein

Two artistes from MP are breaking new ground



Trishita Recs

When the pandemic threatened to halt Trishita Recs’ musical dreams, the singer-composer kickstarted her own indie career. “It was just me trying to take a little control of the situation,” she says. Now, with things opening up, the singer has teamed up with composer-writer Varun Agnihotri for the Allure Tour, which arrives in Mumbai’s Harkat Studios this weekend.



Varun Agnihotri

“Varun and I are both from Madhya Pradesh, and started with Hindustani classical. We diversified into different things before social media brought us together,” Trishita tells us. The concert, she promises, will be a compilation of their work and experiences through this period. Trishita adds, “We wanted to perform live to listeners. This tour will showcase the stuff we have co-created for listeners.” With genres from R&B and jazz to indi-pop and ballads running through their compositions, the artistes also have concerts in Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon and Jaipur lined up in the coming months.

On: June 11, 7.30 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 17, Aram Nagar 2, Versova

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 350