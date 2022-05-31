Breaking News
Tree of knowledge

Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Get a chance to learn about rare and diverse trees and their relevance to the health of the ecosystem with a walk around the BDL Museum

Prints from the rare book, Oriental Memoirs, by James Forbes; (right) Payar is one of the most photographed trees in the plaza


We are aware that environmental concerns such as ozone depletion, air and water pollution, global warming, desertification, and deforestation are causing serious damage to the planet. To drive home this existential point themed around World Environment Day, Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, along with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Academy, has organised a walk through the museum plaza to look at the variety of trees, from mango, coconut and whistling pine, to jackfruit. It will be curated by Dr AP Jayaraman along with Abhishek Arekar, a biotechnologist, and will stress on the value of planting trees to mitigate climate change.

Delonix regia or gulmoharDelonix regia or gulmohar




The session will begin with an introduction to the museum collection. This will be followed by a walk in the plaza where experts will explain scientific information related to the trees. Through this walk, they wish to encourage people to have a greener vision for the city, which is essential for human kind. Dr Jayaraman, a retired nuclear scientist-turned-science communicator, explains, “We only have one earth, and we are consuming its resources irresponsibly. The window is closing fast on us and we must swiftly switch over to sustainable actions. Trees are powerful tools in our fight against global warming as they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and reduce the impact of climate change. A walk around the museum garden will be an interesting way to enlighten people about this.”


The walk is part of the monthly collaborative sessions between the museum and STEAM Academy. It was started to bring a scientific perspective to the collection and to explore art through scientific principles. The museum’s education and outreach programme is also centred on the understanding of climate change and tries to educate people through such sessions. Originally founded as a natural history museum, the early curators experimented with different plants, herbs, and species in the museum garden. It also showcases a section of four volumes by British artist James Forbes, which date back to 1813.

On June 4, 11 am 
At BDL Museum, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East. 
Log on to education@bdlmuseum.org 
Cost Rs 10 (museum entry) 

