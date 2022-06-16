Learn about Mumbai's trees on a guided walk this weekend

A nature club introduces enthusiasts to Mumbai’s flora and how they blossom in this season on a walk called Know Your Neighbourhood Trees this weekend

A guide helps children make observations about a tree

Looking and observing are the first steps to knowledge. Taking this thought forward is Roots Nature Club with their guided walk to help participants get familiar with our city’s trees. Pooja Hemdev Lalwani, the founder of the club, tells us, “We want locals of all ages, young and old, to become aware of the trees that surround us, and that we often pass by without noticing.” This introduction will serve to nurture a consciousness in citizens. She continues that an appreciation for nature and an understanding of its importance and value will come after becoming aware of our natural surroundings.

The one-hour walk will start at Carter Road and cover its stretch to familiarise participants with the flora along the promenade which includes the copperpod and gulmohar trees. Listing the walk’s talking points and learnings, Lalwani says, “We’ll make observations on the various trees’ leaves and flowers, growth patterns, the animals that live in it and eat its fruits, and how different trees support wildlife; we will also speak about the importance and onus of protecting our trees.” She explains that once we understand the value of our city’s trees, we’ll feel a sense of responsibility towards them.

Pooja Hemdev Lalwani

While catering to people of all ages, the club’s activities and walks are also structured for children. After two years of the pandemic, children seem to be glued to devices, and are overly dependent on technology. She reiterates the need for youngsters to step out and restore their connection with the outdoors and nature, noting that children are tomorrow’s leaders and should be moulded into conscious citizens. “It will also be beneficial for parents to see how youngsters can connect with nature, and be encouraged to develop this inclination,” the 29-year-old says. To help do so, the walk will conclude with a complimentary mini field guide on trees, authored by Lalwani, so that attendees can take their interest further. Seats are limited to ensure the message of the walk is delivered, and all questions are addressed. If you are looking to make new friends this weekend, sign up.

On June 18; 5 pm to 6 pm

Meeting poinT Carter Road, Bandra West.

Log on to @rootsnatureclub to register

Cost Rs 600