Truth in expression: In a new show, young artists reflect on world's events through their art

Explore various artistic responses to the ongoings of the world as you support young talent on display at a SoBo gallery

Book Three by Mansha Chhatwal; (right) Yours In Truth at Space 118

Every day we face a deluge of information about happenings across the world that is far too much for us to process. And when self-expression falls short, look to artistes — the writers, poets, painters, sculptors, actors, dancers, musicians, singers — to help respond to and communicate your reality. Can art change a situation? Maybe not. But it can aid comprehension to facilitate action; whether it holds up a mirror to gritty reality, cleans it up to ease acceptance, or holds histories and memories lest we forget to honour them or prevent them from happening again; whether it agitates, comforts or helps grieve, without ever placating. And you’ll find a collection of varied artistic responses at Space 118’s fundraiser show Yours In Truth. With work by 20 artists from across the country, each laying down the truth of their experiences over the last few years, you’re bound to find more than a few pieces that reflect your thoughts.



Saloni Doshi, Mansha Chhatwal and Meghna Singh Patpatia

“All art comes from one’s experience and perspective of their surroundings,” says Saloni Doshi, founder-director of the gallery. She continues that while there have been many responses to the recent happenings in the world including the pandemic, the pieces in this show are honest accounts that portray the stark reality of today’s world. “The show is a reminder and reflection of the times we live in,” Doshi notes. One of the showcasing artistes Mansha Chhatwal, whose work comments on the censorship of books and authors, says “It’s only through dialogue and awareness that we can actively protect our freedoms, which have been under attack throughout history.” Meghna Singh Patpatia’s works, on the other hand, reflect our turn to natural ecosystems for solace amidst uncertainty. Her depictions of natural forms are symbolic of survival and strength. “There is a sense of awareness about the importance of conserving our environment,” she mentions.

The show also highlights the material used by artists as a medium for their expressions which take the form of ceramic, different metals, paint, wood, fibers, nylon, cement, resin, and other material. Patpatia expresses the importance of a physical show, mentioning that it gives the audience a chance to engage with the artworks freely in person after two years of virtual shows during the pandemic. Chhatwal adds, “I think in today’s digital world the sense of touch holds great value.”

Since transitioning into a financial grant-making organisation, Space 118 has held annual fundraisers to support and provide opportunities for emerging artists. Yours In Truth will be its third fundraiser to support the Space 118 Fine Art Grant and showcase the young and upcoming talent. Along with support towards artistes, Doshi adds, “My hope for the show is that viewers can see the honesty and explore the diverse materiality of the pieces.”

On: (Preview) August 1, 2 pm to 6 pm; (show till) August 25

At: Space 118, Wadi Bunder Road, Mazgaon