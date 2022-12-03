Clyde D’Souza’s latest podcast offers an up-close look of Goan culture and life

Listen to stars from the sunshine state in season two of Clyde D’Souza’s podcast that celebrates the Goan way of life

D’Souza (above) explores the many aspects of Goan culture in his podcast

Goa is a state of mind, not beach, booze and bumming around lazily as outsiders mistakenly assume. Even for those living away from home, being Goan is Konkani chatter playing like background music in the house, enjoying Mando songs or tunes by Remo and Lorna, especially at weddings, and returning from the state with jaggery, palm vinegar, and bibique after family vacations for the peace, quiet and culture. It’s this culture that author, podcaster and creative producer Clyde D’Souza’s Susegad Stories From Goa, produced by Bound India, introduces you to. “These stories move beyond the typical touristy trope to understand the heritage and traditions, and those who uphold them. The idea is to get to know and understand Goan culture, and fall in love with it,” D’Souza shares.

Season two of the podcast which released last evening highlights some of the stars of Goa, as the podcaster calls them. Guests of the 12 episodes, no longer than 30 to 40 minutes include chef Avinash Martins of Cavatina in Benaulim who kicks off the season, Tamsin Noronha, an artist from Dona Paula who uses washed-up waste from beaches for her creations, and others whose work not only preserves the culture but extends to celebrate and promote it. A new vertical from the series is Susegad Shots, which are additional 12 episodes, five to six minutes long, where D’Souza reviews and rates authentic Goan experiences whether that includes surfing or looking for the best feni and bibique.

As we enter December, we wonder what a typical Goan Christmas looks like as compared to Mumbai where D’Souza, originally from Candolim, currently resides. “You can take a Goan out of Goa but not Goa out of a Goan. There is much that overlaps. The Goan diaspora wherever they are — Mumbai or overseas — carries the culture with them whether in making sweets or by attending midnight Mass. But I would say Christmas in Goa is a more village-like celebration.” An advocate of in-sourcing, D’Souza encourages readers to make their own sweets like guava cheese and nevris this year, instead of purchasing them for the traditional sweet tray called kuswar — this is the Goan way of life.

Half-Goan and half-East Indian, this writer not only gets the best of both worlds but also witnesses a blend of the two. For someone like her, D’Souza’s podcast helps fill in the gaps with cultural nuances and information.



