Tweens who read

Here's a list of four recently released titles that can help children find their aha moment in literature

An India that grew beyond expectations



After Midnight: A History of Independent India: It introduces kids to India's evolution and re-building after achieving Independence. Amplified with a foreword by Manu S Pillai, this book traces the Subcontinent's journey from a point when very few believed in its potential to survive as a nation even for a few years. How could a land disfigured by communal beliefs and disease and famine dream big? Sprinkled with personal accounts, quotes and illustrations, the book puts down major technological, environmental, social, cultural and military achievements that have helped India beat all odds.

A home bigger than the world

Abanindranath's House of Stories: Copious notes on events that transpired into art movements across the country seldom interest children. But people — big and small — always do. That's because people come with stories. This book is an attempt to inspire kids into the world of art in Bengal through stories about Abanindrananth Tagore, the human being and the artist.

Reflections of the self

Mirror, Mirror: The children's book fits well in today's world because it discusses self-acceptance and body positivity. This is a read that can help young girls warm up to their teenage years. Seventeen-year-old Ananya is finding it hard to accept her close friend's relationship and her mother's pregnancy at 43. How does she cope with these new feelings, and how are the sentiments related to her idea of her own body image? Explore answers to those questions in Andaleeb Wajid's narrative of acceptance.

A way into healing

My Heart and Other Breakables: Here are the diary entries of a 15-year-old girl who is recording her feelings on a regular basis after her mother's sudden passing. But somehow, her mind keeps shifting focus to finding out who her dad is. With the help of a friend, Ellery Brown, the diarist has decided on three authors who could be her father. This hilarious account will show readers a way into teenage healing.

