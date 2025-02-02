This book explores the connection between Kochi and Mumbai

Mumbai and its sister port city, Kochi have a shared history. Through a new book, Cochin: Fame and Fables (Niyogi Books) by MK Das, we discovered some cool facts that connect the two

Chinese fishing nets near Vasco Da Gama square in Kochi

Origins: Bombay (present-day Mumbai) and Cochin (present-day Kochi) originally emerged as clusters of fishing islets. In Bombay, the earliest settlers were the Kolis, a fishing community. Over a period of several years, the two transformed into commercial centres and metropolises that we know them as today.

A view of Jew Street in Mattancherry. Pics Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Epicentres for trade: Both cities were small-time trading centres, even before the arrival of foreign traders. When the Portuguese entered, they realised that the conditions of trade were more favourable in Cochin than Calicut (Kozhikode); for instance, there was better availability of quality pepper in the former. The latter, a booming centre of trade activities at the time, was, therefore, replaced by Cochin, from where spices travelled across the world. Bombay has a similar story. Native entrepreneurs in the city caught a whiff of the opium trade business being built in Calcutta (Kolkata), and began engaging in it too. Victorian Bombay replaced Calcutta, and was referred to as the ‘Opium City’ by 1820.

M K Das

Maharashtrians in Cochin: Though the earliest settlers have been recorded to have arrived around 1850, several Maharashtrians travelled to Mattancherry in search of job opportunities in the 1920s, when the great depression impacted Bombay severely. Mattancherry in Cochin was relatively a safe and secure place. The newcomers were warmly welcomed, and the Maharaja gifted them land to put up a temple, the Gopalakrishna Swamy Temple. This became the centre for many social and cultural activities. Even though only a small population of Maharashtrians is left in the city, their festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, continues to be part of the local culture.

4. Influx of immigrants: Jewish settlements: Both cities have seen an influx of immigrants from various communities, including Gujaratis and Jews. A part of Mattancherry in Cochin, for instance, is called Jew Town, where the White Jews (Paradesi Jews) and the Black Jews (Malabari Jews) resided. The synagogues built there continue to exist, but as mere reminders of the past, as the Jewish population has slimmed down drastically. It’s been noted that while a large number of Cochin Jews left the country, a small number of them moved to Bombay in the earlier days. Although distinct from the Jews of Malabar, the two other Jewish communities — the Bene Israelis and the Baghdadi Jews — found a home in Bombay too.

