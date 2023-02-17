Enjoy these two unique events for free this weekend in Mumbai

The satisfaction you experience when you add your personal touch while hosting a fine dining night is incredible

A table set for the fine dining workshop on the weekend

Up your lifestyle game

After a tiring week, comfort can be found only in the warmth of our houses. But when that house is finely curated to suit your taste, it becomes a home. Magnolia by Reesha, a home-and-lifestyle-based experiential pop-up, brings together workshops by experts on fine dining along with glam makeovers, recipe demonstrations and more to help visitors lead a neat and groomed lifestyle. “Lifestyle is about personal grooming and the environment around you. The thought behind this pop-up was to strike a balance between the two. The satisfaction you experience when you add your personal touch while hosting a fine dining night is incredible. The purpose of this pop-up is to help you give that personal touch to such experiences,” Shaheen Desai, co-curator of Magnolia, says.

On: February 18; 11 am to 8 pm

At: Shapoorji Experience Centre, Phase I, Samta Nagar, Thakur Village, Kandivali East.

Cheer for the chikoo

Chikoo remain one of the most underrated fruits, and it is only fair that they get their deserved place in the fruit basket. One way to learn about and celebrate the fruit is to attend the Chikoo Festival this weekend in Bordi, Dahanu. Organised by the Rural Entrepreneurship Welfare Foundation (REWF), this ninth edition will witness local farmers cook up scrumptious dishes including pickles and chips from chikoo, along with puppet shows, and tarpa as well as singing and dance performances. “Chikoo can be harvested any time of the year, and if you visit Bordi, farmers mostly farm this fruit. We want this festival to not only be a medium for people to enjoy chikoo but also provide a platform for farmers to sell their products directly to the customers,” Ashay Save, a member of REWF states.

On: February 18-19; 8 am to 10 pm

At: SR Save campground, Bordi Village, Dahanu.

Log on to: chikoofestival.com