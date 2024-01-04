Hop on to an e-bike, set sail on a ferry, and explore undiscovered gems in the villages of Gorai, Uttan and Manori

The exploration will take participants around the area on Yulu bikes

Listen to this article Thinking how to spend the weekend? Sign up for these two trips x 00:00

Road trip to the past

Hop on to an e-bike, set sail on a ferry, and explore undiscovered gems in the villages of Gorai, Uttan and Manori. Peppered with stories of the Maratha, Portuguese and British empires in this western coastal belt, the tour will unveil the region’s rich historical significance with visits to historical sites such as the Dharavi Goddess temple and the shrine of Our Lady of Vailankanni, among others. Scoot your way through lush hills and unexplored lanes on a Yulu bike and end your expedition with a well-deserved lip-smacking breakfast at a local East-Indian home kitchen facing the serene view of the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai.

ON: January 7; 6.30 am

MEETING POINT: Marve Jetty, Malad West.

LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.in

COST: Rs 2,000 per person (includes food and travel)

ADVERTISEMENT

Snack and learn



The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park. File pic

Kick off your Sunday with a guided walk around Dadar, the cultural hub of the city. The guided tour will begin at Shivaji Park where you learn about the prominent sportsmen, artistes and political figures that have historically graced the landmark and shaped its culture. Gastronomy will soon take centrestage with a quintessential Irani breakfast at the Light of Bharat Irani Restaurant, balanced by a traditional Maharashtrian fare at Prakash Snacks to follow. Walk through the old-world chawls and open markets and end the day with a visit to the vibrant flower markets of Dadar.

ON: January 7 and 13; 8 am to 12 noon

MEETING POINT: Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

LOG ON TO: @karwaanheritage

COST: Rs 800 (non-students) Rs 450 (students) (excludes food)