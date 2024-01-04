Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Thinking how to spend the weekend Sign up for these two trips

Thinking how to spend the weekend? Sign up for these two trips

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Hop on to an e-bike, set sail on a ferry, and explore undiscovered gems in the villages of Gorai, Uttan and Manori

Thinking how to spend the weekend? Sign up for these two trips

The exploration will take participants around the area on Yulu bikes

Listen to this article
Thinking how to spend the weekend? Sign up for these two trips
x
00:00

Road trip to the past 


Hop on to an e-bike, set sail on a ferry, and explore undiscovered gems in the villages of Gorai, Uttan and Manori. Peppered with stories of the Maratha, Portuguese and British empires in this western coastal belt, the tour will unveil the region’s rich historical significance with visits to historical sites such as the Dharavi Goddess temple and the shrine of Our Lady of Vailankanni, among others. Scoot your way through lush hills and unexplored lanes on a Yulu bike and end your expedition with a well-deserved lip-smacking breakfast at a local East-Indian home kitchen facing the serene view of the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai.
ON: January 7; 6.30 am
MEETING POINT: Marve Jetty, Malad West.
LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.in
COST: Rs 2,000 per person (includes food and travel)


Snack and learn


The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park. File pic
The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park. File pic

Kick off your Sunday with a guided walk around Dadar, the cultural hub of the city. The guided tour will begin at Shivaji Park where you learn about the prominent sportsmen, artistes and political figures that have historically graced the landmark and shaped its culture. Gastronomy will soon take centrestage with a quintessential Irani breakfast at the Light of Bharat Irani Restaurant, balanced by a traditional Maharashtrian fare at Prakash Snacks to follow. Walk through the old-world chawls and open markets and end the day with a visit to the vibrant flower markets of Dadar. 
ON: January 7 and 13; 8 am to 12 noon
MEETING POINT: Shivaji Park, Dadar West.
LOG ON TO: @karwaanheritage
COST: Rs 800 (non-students) Rs 450 (students) (excludes food)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK