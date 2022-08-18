Breaking News
Unwind by attending this activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 18 August,2022 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Learn to control your breath and understand its role to channelise energy through your body with some simple and easy exercises

Embrace the sky


If the stress of the week has talked you out of the idea of stepping out, re-energise yourself with this online workshop. Learn to control your breath and understand its role to channelise energy through your body with some simple and easy exercises.
On: August 19; 6.30 am to 7.45 am
Log on to: allevents.in
Email: vanitha.samala@gmail.com

Practise penmanship


Fascinated by the art of calligraphy ? This online workshop offers you a chance to develop your penmanship with the bonus of a DIY kit. It comes with the required materials, including Achyut Palav’s calligraphy book, a pen and a practise book to get you started on your escape from the digital world. 
On: Video on demand
Log on to: bookaworkshop.in
Cost: Rs 950

