How Yuki Ellias' play Elephant In The Room reimagines Lord Ganesha from the human lens

While we continue to invoke Bappa — the zoomorphic deity of Hindu mythology — for success, a play offers unwonted readings to his becoming

Moments from Elephant in The Room

What could be the benefits of bigness? If you are big, you are seen, sometimes revered and mostly trusted. Prominence commands paramountcy. Imagine that in the context of humdrum paradigms in nature — a banyan tree vis-à-vis a low-growing juniper, a mushroom rock against a pebble or an ocean opposite a rill. But what if such bigness of things bypasses volition? Actor-director Yuki Ellias’ play, Elephant in The Room, reimagines a fond mythological figure from the human lens of ‘what-ifs’.

Although she made the play in 2016, Ellias feels the idea for it had been brewing since much before. “The idea was nurtured around Ganesh Chaturthi. I kept wondering how I would react if my original head was knocked off, and I had to live with an elephant head like Lord Ganesha. I could think only of its weight on my shoulders.” The theatrical piece that was then written by Sneh Sapru in verse and developed by Dur Se Brothers production house makes the young and old ponder a different narrative. Ellias is grateful to the Prakriti Foundation that commissioned the solo piece and granted full artistic autonomy to the creators. “The opportunity mattered. Ranvir Shah, founder of the foundation, opened up the line of possibilities for this play.” The actor was always clear about the aesthetics she would like to present through this performed text. She didn’t want it to mirror the traditional colours and stylistic features of the festival. “I was departing from the mythological basics so, I have used lots of white, grey and black — mostly elephant-like colours — to highlight this coming-of-age story.”

Yuki Ellias

Elephant in The Room has won three Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, and it romps about in growing relevance. The creator believes myths are for reimagination: “That’s why there are so many versions of the Ramayana. Our play is a story of relationships, family dynamics and man-animal ties,” she says, adding that it’s important to think whose head was beheaded for whom.

On September 1 and 2; 8 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.

Log on to in.bookmy-show.com

Cost Rs 350

