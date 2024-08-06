Huma Qureshi’s all-white wardrobe is the perfect example of how to stay cool while looking hot on your vacation

Huma Qureshi’s all-white vacation outfit

Listen to this article How Huma Qureshi's all-white outfits can inspire your vacation wardrobe x 00:00

If you’re holidaying in any of the European fashion capitals this year, you’ll want to ditch the scruffy tracksuits, and update your lookbook with fresh summery looks, just like our homegrown celebrities. Taking a leaf from style edits by Qureshi and co, we asked experts to spill the beans about how to put together the perfect travel wardrobe that keeps you comfortable and ensures Instagram-worthy photographs.

Sonakshi Sinha pairs her outfit with a white blazer for a semi-formal look

Keep it basic

“An all-white ensemble works best with the brightly coloured buildings and vibrant foliage in countries like Italy,” says fashion designer Sanjana Bubber. She adds that white is especially great for summers because it doesn’t absorb too much heat and keeps you looking fresh all day. Other colour combinations that she’s partial to include navy and white, navy and red, green and white, and beige and black. “If you’re headed out on a long vacation, make sure to pack plenty of neutral separates that can easily be mixed and matched. In terms of fabrics, choose breathable natural fibres such as cotton or linen over polyester. However, look for wrinkle-free linen-cotton blends as they crease less and hence wear better through the day,” she recommends.



Kareena Kapoor Khan in a casual all-white ensemble with Saif Khan. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Add a twist

If you’re wearing a statement colour, try wearing it in a look that’s coordinated from head-to-toe. For instance, a fitted yellow co-ord set with yellow flats and a yellow bag make quite the fashion statement. Denim too lends itself well to this trend,” says Bubber. You can opt to add visual interest by combining different textures, points out fashion stylist Mitali Ambekar. “A button-down white shirt layered with a white blazer, paired with white high-waisted pants or a white pencil skirt makes for a simple but elevated all-white look,” she notes.

Layer with care

“Daytime in Europe can get quite warm, and the evenings, quite chilly. It’s essential to carry an extra layer for a true day-to-night look. You can carry a shirt, a tan leather jacket or even a blazer. Many restaurants also require you to be slightly well put-together; so, aiming for a semi-formal or smart casual look that you can add to or subtract from, is your best bet,” says Bubber.



Sanjana Bubber

When picking out a blazer, she recommends picking an unlined or a semi-lined piece with a notch or a slim lapel, instead of the more formal and stuffy peak lapel. For shoes, loafers, sneakers, boots and sandals will cover most scenarios. If you are packing summer dresses, she suggests also adding a pair of ballet flats or espadrilles that fuse comfort with practicality, since European holidays also typically entail a lot of walking. Finally, she advises avoiding necklaces which can get itchy and fussy on a hot day, and suggests accessorising with minimal earrings and stacked bracelets. And, of course, a straw hat, jute tote and large sunglasses are the ideal accent pieces for any summer holiday look.