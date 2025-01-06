Playwright Vijay Tendulkar changed the face of Marathi theatre in the 1960s and 70s with his powerful characters. On the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary, here are our recommendations to remind us why the Marathi legend’s legacy lives on

Vijay Tendulkar

Listen to this article Vijay Tendulkar birth anniversary: Here are unique ways to celebrate the Marathi legend's legacy x 00:00

Yesterday marked the 97th birth anniversary of Vijay Tendulkar, one of the most influential playwrights in Indian theatre. His iconic plays have been staged worldwide and continue to be performed today by several local groups in the city. Tendulkar also wrote screenplays for films such as the late Shyam Benegal’s Manthan (1976) and Govind Nihalani’s Aakrosh (1980), among others. As a Marathi playwright, he paved the way for modern drama in the country, working with language, giving voice to outliers, who challenged societal norms, and introducing themes that were new to the Indian stages in the 1960s and 70s. For those looking to get started on their journey into discovering the playwright’s work, we’ve curated a list of recommendations:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read

Five Plays by Vijay Tendulkar

This is a collection of five classics by the playwright, translated from Marathi into English. It includes three of his most widely read commentaries on the position of women in India: Sakharam Binder, Silence! The Court is in Session, and Kamala. In addition to these, it contains The Vultures, a play where members of a family transform into metaphorical vultures for a share in the family wealth, and Encounter in Umbugland, a political satire about power and manipulation.

Available: Leading bookstores and e-stores

Listen

Audiogyan Podcast with Kedar Nimkar and Ramu Ramanathan



Ramu Ramanathan

A conversation with Ramu Ramanathan, playwright, director, and author of Mumbai Murmurings, opens many nuances to the legend’s life and writings. The host Kedar Nimkar and Ramanathan delve into Tendulkar’s use of language. The latter calls him “the playwright of the half sentence” and cites some examples from his oeuvre, sharing what Tendulkar attempted to do with his fragmentary dialogues. The speakers also delve into the playwright’s influences and reflect on India in the 1960s and 70s, the two decades during which

Tendulkar wrote his greatest work.

Log on to Spotify, Youtube

Watch

Khamosh, Adalat Jaari Hai (2017)



Nandita Das in Khamosh! Adalat Jaari Hai. Pic Courtesy/Facebook

Adapted from Tendulkar’s iconic play Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe (Silence! The Court is in Session) written in 1963, this cineplay features Hindi cinema’s finest theatre and film actors such as Nandita Das, Swanand Kirkire, Saurabh Shukla, Yusuf Hussain. What begins as a theatrical trial soon turns into a drama where the court is insistent on silencing the voice of the powerless and questions her integrity and character. The original piece has seen several adaptations, including one by BBC, a 1968 Hindi film by Satyadev Dubey featuring Amrish Puri and Amol Palekar, and a 2016 Marathi natak featuring Renuka Shahane. It is believed that the play was inspired by Swiss author Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s novel, Traps.

Log on to Zee5