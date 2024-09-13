Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Follow this trail to explore the pandals of Thane

As the city’s favourite festival breaks into its second week, we embark on a pandal-hopping journey in Thane, exploring its most popular Bappa haunts

The Thanyacha Raja pandal features a silver mushak and wall carvings

Thane’s streets are buzzing with excitement as the city prepares for one of its most cherished festivals — Ganesh Chaturthi. Long before the practice of bringing Ganesha idols into homes became popular, sarvajanik pandals were at the heart of community celebrations. Even today, this tradition thrives, with vibrant Ganesha idols and intricately decorated pandals taking over the city.

Our visits to the pandals were a pleasant and well-organised experience. With less devotees to manage, the organisers were polite and helpful. They offered prasad to everyone and playfully called out to those leaving empty-handed. The atmosphere was calm and peaceful, despite the pandals being located in heavy-traffic areas.

We pick our favourites from the city for this year.

Thanyacha Raja

Established in 1979 by the Narveer Tanaji Public Ganeshotsav Mandal, Thanyacha Raja is the one of the most popular Ganpati pandals in the city. As the number of devotees increased with time, the pandal was moved from a chawl to the main road for better accessibility. Known as Navasacha Ganpati, this murti is celebrated as the granter of devotees’ wishes. In addition to its ornate gold and silver jewellery contributed by grateful devotees, you can spot a silver mushak at the pandal.

TILL September 17

AT Narveer Tanaji Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Panch Pakhdi, Thane West.

Charai cha Raja

Located in the heart of Thane city, Charai cha Raja was first established on August 15, 1992 by Jidnayasa Mitra Mandal. The pandal’s central location in Charai, one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Thane, plays a key role in attracting devotees.

TILL September 17

AT Opposite Thane Municipal School (Dagdishala), Thane West.

Naupadyacha Icchapurti

Founded in 1986 by a group of young friends, the Matruchaya Krida and Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal is among the city’s oldest government-registered mandals. Amidst the bustling station road, the six-foot tall idol holds a silver jaswand flower as a symbol of devotion. Given the high footfall in the neighbourhood, the mandal organises a free bhandara dinner on the ninth day of the festivities every year for hordes of working men and women stepping out of the crowded Thane station as they head home. Not a bad way to remember the Lord, we say.

TILL September 17

AT Dada Patil Wadi, Naupada, Near Thane Railway Station, Thane West.

Kopri cha Maharaja

Compared to other age-old pandals, this one is only in its 10th year. But it has earned a place as the largest in Kopri, standing at an impressive height of 22 feet. Earlier known as Siddharth Nagar cha Maharaja, the mandal has been officially recognised as the representative for Kopri this year. The pandal draws larger crowd of 1,000 to 1,500 devotees every day. With organised management, and free food offerings, the hospitality stands out.

TILL September 17

AT Siddharth Nagar, Kopri, Thane East.

Shreenagar cha Maharaja

Established in 1987, the Shreenagar Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal has been going strong for 38 years. This year, the mandal’s theme emphasises cultural revival through the remembrance of puranik stories and divine miracles through a unique presentation. In addition to the traditional 15-ft-tall Ganesha idol, the scene features statues that narrate a seven-minute mythological play. The exquisite murti is crafted by the renowned Siddhesh Dighole, student of the late Vijay Khatu — known for designing few of the tallest idols in the city. With a footfall of close to 6,000 visitors daily, it ranks high on the popularity charts.

TILL September 17

AT Shreenagar Maidan, Wagle Estate, Thane West.