Want to be innovative with your coffee? Try this recipe

Updated on: 18 August,2022 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Check this link below for a recipe, but I suggest swapping orange peel and pepper for nutmeg. Coffee preference: Maverick & Farmer or Lavazza

Representative Image


When people ask how I take my coffee, I annoyingly respond, “Seriously.” But when I want whim, fancy and rich flavours in this already perfect beverage, I add date purée, almond butter and cinnamon to hot milk before pouring it into the coffee. Check this link below for a recipe, but I suggest swapping orange peel and pepper for nutmeg. Coffee preference: Maverick & Farmer or Lavazza. 
Log on to: rainbowplantlife.com for the recipe



