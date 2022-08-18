Want to be innovative with your coffee? Try this recipe

Check this link below for a recipe, but I suggest swapping orange peel and pepper for nutmeg. Coffee preference: Maverick & Farmer or Lavazza

Representative Image

When people ask how I take my coffee, I annoyingly respond, “Seriously.” But when I want whim, fancy and rich flavours in this already perfect beverage, I add date purée, almond butter and cinnamon to hot milk before pouring it into the coffee. Check this link below for a recipe, but I suggest swapping orange peel and pepper for nutmeg. Coffee preference: Maverick & Farmer or Lavazza.

Log on to: rainbowplantlife.com for the recipe

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal