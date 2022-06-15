Wear it with pride: Check out these accessories' collection by LGBTQiA+ community-owned businesses

June is celebrated as Pride Month, but here’s how you can show your love all year round with accessories from these LGBTQiA+ community-owned businesses and other indie platforms

Pic/@nihal.artasylum

Pin your pride

Art Asylum’s latest pride collection of pins is a great way to wear your love and support on your sleeve. We recommend getting a few for your gang.

Log on to: @nihal.artasylum on Instagram

Cost: Price on request

Sticking up for love



Pic/@sassage.stickers

Sassage Stickers’ pride pack includes these adorable glossy or vinyl hand-cut stickers in all shades of love. Choose a pack of four for Rs 120 or order a

customised sticker.

Log on to: @sassage.stickers on Instagram

Cost: Rs 35 onwards

Fierce and fabulous



Pic/@popculturemumbaifashion

Our top pick is Purab Brahma’s store, Medusa, and Pop Culture Clothing on Instagram for their fun and funky tees, hoodies and tank tops.

Log on to: @medusa_pridestore and @popculturemumbaifashion on Instagram

Cost: Price on request; Rs 899

The future is genderless

Pic/nonamemakings.com

NO.NA.ME is an outcome of Smruti Mathisekaran’s belief in the freedom of self-expression and individuality. Her gender-neutral jewellery will be an edgy and bold addition to any outfit.

Log on to: nonamemakings.com

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Cool and the gang



Pics/beunic.in and redwolf.in

If you need a T-shirt that says it all, head to Redwolf for their queer love prints with everyone’s favourite characters Snoopy, Garfield and Spongebob flying the pride flag high. And check out BeUnic for their rainbow wall hanging.



Log on to: redwolf.in and beunic.in

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

The rainbow lifestyle

Pics/tribfashion.com and lgbtq.co.in

Queer Bazaar and Trib Fashion have a range of accessories, apparel, footwear and lifestyle products. This A5 notebook, and their pride collection of masks are our top picks.



Log on to: lgbtq.co.in and tribfashion.com

Cost: Rs 149 onwards

Pride and the city

>> Queer Rated

India’s first all-queer comedy line-up is celebrating this month with love and laughter.

On: June 16; 8 pm

At: Social Powai, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai.

Log on to: : insider.in

Cost: Rs 350

>> A Queer Party called Life: Two Films, One Map

The short film produced by Nirantar, a feminist NGO, celebrates the life of queer historian and writer Saleem Kidwai, who co-authored Same-Sex Love in India.

On: June 18; 6 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Versova.

Log on to: : insider.in

>> Friday night party

With music, food, drinks and love, this is a gig you can’t miss.

On: June 24; 8 pm

At: Fatty Bao, Bandra West

Log on to: : @gaysifamily for details

>> Vitamin Stree’s book club

This month, the club will be reading Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters. Grab your copy and sign up using the link in their Instagram bio.

On: June 26; 5 pm

Log on to: : @vitaminstree