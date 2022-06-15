Wear it with pride: Check out these accessories' collection by LGBTQiA+ community-owned businesses

June is celebrated as Pride Month, but here’s how you can show your love all year round with accessories from these LGBTQiA+ community-owned businesses and other indie platforms
Pic/@nihal.artasylum
Pin your pride
Art Asylum’s latest pride collection of pins is a great way to wear your love and support on your sleeve. We recommend getting a few for your gang.
Log on to: @nihal.artasylum on Instagram
Cost: Price on request
Sticking up for love
Pic/@sassage.stickers
Sassage Stickers’ pride pack includes these adorable glossy or vinyl hand-cut stickers in all shades of love. Choose a pack of four for Rs 120 or order a
customised sticker.
Log on to: @sassage.stickers on Instagram
Cost: Rs 35 onwards
Fierce and fabulous
Pic/@popculturemumbaifashion
Our top pick is Purab Brahma’s store, Medusa, and Pop Culture Clothing on Instagram for their fun and funky tees, hoodies and tank tops.
Log on to: @medusa_pridestore and @popculturemumbaifashion on Instagram
Cost: Price on request; Rs 899
The future is genderless
Pic/nonamemakings.com
NO.NA.ME is an outcome of Smruti Mathisekaran’s belief in the freedom of self-expression and individuality. Her gender-neutral jewellery will be an edgy and bold addition to any outfit.
Log on to: nonamemakings.com
Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards
Cool and the gang
Pics/beunic.in and redwolf.in
If you need a T-shirt that says it all, head to Redwolf for their queer love prints with everyone’s favourite characters Snoopy, Garfield and Spongebob flying the pride flag high. And check out BeUnic for their rainbow wall hanging.
Log on to: redwolf.in and beunic.in
Cost: Rs 699 onwards
The rainbow lifestyle
Pics/tribfashion.com and lgbtq.co.in
Queer Bazaar and Trib Fashion have a range of accessories, apparel, footwear and lifestyle products. This A5 notebook, and their pride collection of masks are our top picks.
Log on to: lgbtq.co.in and tribfashion.com
Cost: Rs 149 onwards
Pride and the city
>> Queer Rated
India’s first all-queer comedy line-up is celebrating this month with love and laughter.
On: June 16; 8 pm
At: Social Powai, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai.
Log on to: : insider.in
Cost: Rs 350
>> A Queer Party called Life: Two Films, One Map
The short film produced by Nirantar, a feminist NGO, celebrates the life of queer historian and writer Saleem Kidwai, who co-authored Same-Sex Love in India.
On: June 18; 6 pm
At: Harkat Studios, Versova.
Log on to: : insider.in
>> Friday night party
With music, food, drinks and love, this is a gig you can’t miss.
On: June 24; 8 pm
At: Fatty Bao, Bandra West
Log on to: : @gaysifamily for details
>> Vitamin Stree’s book club
This month, the club will be reading Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters. Grab your copy and sign up using the link in their Instagram bio.
On: June 26; 5 pm
Log on to: : @vitaminstree