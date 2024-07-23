Weekend gig guide

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Monsoon tunes 


Love the sound of rain? Catch Indian Idol fame Avanti Patel's semi-classical and ghazal renditions at this candid concert set against the backdrop of Mumbai's monsoon. 
ON July 26 
AT Mukti Manch, Bharati House, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 499



Come together 


Catch Hormuz Ragina (below) and his rock band revive Beatlemania in Mumbai at this tribute concert to The Beatles. Expect classic hits from The White Album, 
Revolver, and more.
ON July 28 
AT NCPA, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 700

All that jazz 

This one's for adventurous jazz aficionados. City-based collective Many Roots Ensemble will present a blend of West-African, Middle Eastern, and classic jazz compositions.  
ON July 28; 11 am 
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 500

