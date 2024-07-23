Weekend gig guide

Monsoon tunes

Love the sound of rain? Catch Indian Idol fame Avanti Patel's semi-classical and ghazal renditions at this candid concert set against the backdrop of Mumbai's monsoon.

ON July 26

AT Mukti Manch, Bharati House, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 499

Come together

Catch Hormuz Ragina (below) and his rock band revive Beatlemania in Mumbai at this tribute concert to The Beatles. Expect classic hits from The White Album,

Revolver, and more.

ON July 28

AT NCPA, Nariman Point.

ENTRY Rs 700

All that jazz

This one's for adventurous jazz aficionados. City-based collective Many Roots Ensemble will present a blend of West-African, Middle Eastern, and classic jazz compositions.

ON July 28; 11 am

AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

ENTRY Rs 500