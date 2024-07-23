Weekend gig guide
Monsoon tunes
Love the sound of rain? Catch Indian Idol fame Avanti Patel's semi-classical and ghazal renditions at this candid concert set against the backdrop of Mumbai's monsoon.
ON July 26
AT Mukti Manch, Bharati House, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.
ENTRY Rs 499
Come together
Catch Hormuz Ragina (below) and his rock band revive Beatlemania in Mumbai at this tribute concert to The Beatles. Expect classic hits from The White Album,
Revolver, and more.
ON July 28
AT NCPA, Nariman Point.
ENTRY Rs 700
All that jazz
This one's for adventurous jazz aficionados. City-based collective Many Roots Ensemble will present a blend of West-African, Middle Eastern, and classic jazz compositions.
ON July 28; 11 am
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
ENTRY Rs 500