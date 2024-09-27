Unleash your inner alchemist and combine it with your trivia knowledge of a popular anime

A moment from the trailer of the series, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

Listen to this article Mumbai: Attend a trivia night this weekend to test your knowledge of this popular anime x 00:00

Are you ready to put your alchemy skills to the test and chase after the Philosopher’s Stone? Fans of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood are in for a unique trivia night dedicated to the much-loved anime series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We organise trivia nights every month and rotate between genres to keep things fresh,” shared Lamya Kapadia, executive director, Cat Café Studio. This time, it’s the cult anime series that’s taking the spotlight. “We had several requests for this. As a fan, I was thrilled to bring it to life!”



Fans participate in the trivia night

The trivia night promises something for everyone, from die-hard fans to newcomers. “We’ve structured the event into three rounds, blending both easy and hard questions,” Kapadia explains. “Participants will be tested on iconic quotes, character facts, and more.” Whether you are familiar with Edward Elric’s alchemy or just getting started, there’s something to keep everyone on their toes.



Lamya Kapadia

While the trivia is a major draw, the event holds a special twist. “Our trivia nights are always filled with energy and chaos, thanks to our furry residents,” laughs Kapadia. With a mission to promote cat adoption, the café hopes participants might leave not only with a trivia win but with a newfound connection to one of the kitties roaming the venue. From balancing question difficulty to creating a fun atmosphere, Kapadia and her team ensure an entertaining experience. “It’s challenging to curate questions that excite hardcore fans without overwhelming casual ones, but we always make sure there’s fun for all.”

ON September 28; 6 pm

AT Cat Café Studio, Harminder Singh Road, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 300