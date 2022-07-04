Here is a curated list of the most exciting subscription boxes

The past few months have seen some pretty cool and quirky goodies make their way into subscription boxes. We’ve curated a list that will surprise you for a long while

Comfy tushies

Nothing says self-care like buying yourself some cutesy lingerie. Big Little Lemons is a subscription box of underpants that launched this month. Their offering is practical. They want to curate the best for their customers’ behinds. Based on the plan you choose, expect one or two new pairs of undies every month.

Log on to: biglittlelemons.com

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Get booked with these treasures

Receiving a box full of books is what we would imagine as absolute happiness. The Big Book Box’s monthly literary goodie bag does not disappoint; it comes packed with not just novels, but also bookmarks, enamel pins, stickers, notebooks and other goodies depending on the option you choose. Pick from different themes, exchange boxes with a friend, opt for a one-time box or get a quarterly or yearly plan. Those of you who have made a reading resolution can avail one of their boxes.

Log on to: thebigbookbox.com

Cost: Rs 1,399 onwards

Baking good times

Run by Pune-based chef Smita Sharan, The Good Butter doesn’t just have a variety to offer; their breads are also made with the finest ingredients. You can pick from bagels, sourdough, pita, babka (in pic, right), baguette (in pic, left), ciabatta, a variety of loaves, and so much more.

They’re back this month after a 45-day partial closure — a time used to experiment in the kitchen. Hopefully, they are bringing exciting bakes on their menu.

Log on to: thegoodbutter.com

Cost: Rs 130 onwards

Full of beans

If you’re looking to widen your coffee choices and explore beans from different estates, CuCoBox is here to help. Fill in your preferences like single-origin or blends, the equipment you use, how you like your beans roasted, and how you drink your brew, and source beans or grinds from across India. But if you prefer simple and strong concoctions, subscribe to Bengaluru’s Sambar Stories. They offer four varieties of coffee — pure filter coffee powder with zero, 15 and 30 per cent chicory. And to make life easier, there’s instant filter coffee.

Log on to: cucobox.com and sambarstories.com

Cost: Rs 420 and Rs 135 onwards

Try out these boxes too

>> shadesofspring.in:

For fresh flowers in the mail every month.

>> snackexperts.com and snackible.com:

For children’s snacks and a variety of sample-sized healthy snack packs.

>> shop.joinpaper-planes.com:

For your monthly supply of international magazines.

>> paperquirks.in:

For themed stationery surprises to get your creativity flowing.