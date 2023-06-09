Take your children to this engaging toon festival in Mumbai before they resume school

Here, they can meet their favourite cartoon characters in person, and participate in fun toon-related activities such as anime drawing challenges
Before your kids return to a new semester of studies, exams and yes, the rains, take them to a toon fest at Kurla’s Phoenix Marketcity. Here, they can meet their favourite cartoon characters in person, and participate in fun toon-related activities such as anime drawing challenges.
They can indulge in story-telling sessions, zumba classes, puppet shows, magic shows and amusing performances by stilt walkers and bubble artistes. An event focussing on good food and great mood, this festival is the perfect end to your child’s vacations.
Till: June 11; 4 pm onwards
At: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.
Cost: Rs 375
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com