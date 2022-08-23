Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Mumbai-Pune Expressway to get mishap location-tracking system
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai; cases drop to 592
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > When eggheads unite A 10 year old rediscovers his love for reading with an interactive book

When eggheads unite: A 10-year-old rediscovers his love for reading with an interactive book

Updated on: 23 August,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Top

A 10-year-old advanced reader, who is re-discovering his love for books, gets lured by an interactive story starring the ghost of a famous detective

When eggheads unite: A 10-year-old rediscovers his love for reading with an interactive book

Raghav Ramachandran reads The Egghead Detective Agency


For a tween occupied with LEGO, football, daydreaming and of course, studies, a relationship with books can need extra nurturing. Raghav Ramachandran has always liked reading, but his fondness for finding secret worlds amid pages was taking a brief break until recently. Raghav confidently shares, “I am building on my habit of reading again, and exploring new titles.” His mother, Diya Ramachandran, was a little worried about her child not warming up to the Harry Potter series. “I tried introducing him to it in the lockdown, but he just wouldn’t read. He likes the kind of humour David Walliams offers.” His mother feels this affinity can be attributed to his initial cultural association with England, where he was born. By now, we know the young reviewer as someone hard to please. Will Pika Nani’s The Egghead Detective Agency, a curious mystery novel for children, interest him?

An illlustration by Jemma Jose from the bookAn illlustration by Jemma Jose from the book

Raghav finds himself attracted to the book as mysteries excite him. Two little investigators, Ant and Tam, are searching for serious answers — Is an old forest in danger? Are kidnappers after their pet chicken? Where did the cupcakes go? “I was intrigued by the many twists in the book. Those hurdles made it a fun read,” he says. The fact that the book comes with Solve It Yourself puzzles helped the tween engage with the fictional characters. “I was part of the mystery-solving process. The introduction of the ghost of a famous detective who’s friendly to the kids is a unique feature.” Although the book comes with an animated cover, Raghav prefers Jemma Jose’s illustrations from inside the book.

We learn the book was delivered to the Juhu boy in its pristine condition, but his mother notes, “The cover doesn’t stand out as such. Also, while the puzzles are a plus for my child, many children might just want to relax while reading.” The reader might have liked reading the title but wasn’t particularly glued to it — informs his mother — because of its unchallenging writing style. “But that’s in context to the kind of reading he has done in the past,” Diya reasons.

The Egghead Detective Agency
Age group: 8 to 11 years
Type: Book with puzzles
Price: Rs 299
Rating: 3/4
At: penguin.co.in

Do you believe shakes, powders and pills can replace natural dietary intake of proteins?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK