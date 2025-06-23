Poet Adil Jussawalla’s manuscripts, photographs, and journals become an entry point into moments of historical artistic ferment in the city

Family, installation view. Pics Courtesy/ Adil Jussawalla; The Guild

It is easy to forget that those we witnessed as wise old men were also young. For this writer, Adil Jussawalla remains a name often found in textbooks of English Literature pored over during early years of graduation.



Adil Jussawalla, archival digital print

Yet, there was a time when a young Jussawalla, armed with his camera, was a creator and a participant in some interesting intersections. These find expression in the ongoing exhibition, Enlightenment from an Unlikely Envelope, at The Guild. Curated by professor Deeptha Achar and Chithra KS, the exhibition has now been extended till July 15.



Clearing House, the publishing cooperative co-founded by Jussawalla, installation view

Professor Achar shares, “The show, conceived not as a biography of a writer, nor yet as a chronology of a time, instead, there is an emphasis on networks and moments where the ideas and events are shown to become a cluster of intersections.”

TILL July 15; 10 am to 6.30 pm

AT The Guild Art Gallery, Pipewala Building, fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba.