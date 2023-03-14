Why this new encyclopedia on Indian biodiversity focuses on butterflies

Releasing today, the first in a series of encyclopedias on Indian biodiversity focuses on butterflies

Blue pansy

Do nature guides bore you with scientific names and hard-to-process facts during a walk? Do their inputs fail to spark instant joy that should follow discoveries in the natural world? If not for adults, tepid interactions can hinder a budding interest in nature among kids. Conservationist Nikhil Bhopale (inset) identified this gap as a trekker and trainer. “I have been training naturalists in the country for years now. I believe that the cause of biodiversity can be taken forward by encouraging people into the field,” he shares. That’s how the idea for his book — The ‘Fun’cyclopaedia of Indian Wildlife Butterflies — was conceived. Bhopale’s book echoes that curiosity needs guidance at all ages, but especially during our growing up years. The objective of his series is to share awesome facts and anecdotes about butterflies. “Readers should not be restricted to differentiating one species of butterflies from another — which is what most guides startle folks with,” he notes.

Bhopale reveals, “There’s something tactile in store for attendees but I want them to find out more at the venue.” The naturalist tells us that while humans breathe through their noses, butterflies breathe using their abdomens. Now that’s something a child would involuntarily remember, we think. He also mentions that the animal world is full of contradictions. “We associate taste with the insides of our mouth. However, these winged wonders use their feet to taste food.”

Archduke

The author expects to find readers and butterfly enthusiasts at the launch. He is working on a series of encyclopedias — each of which will focus on the varying aspects of Indian biodiversity. “I want people to understand that visiting a tiger reserve can be worthwhile even if they don’t spot a tiger. The idea is to egg them on to realise the hidden potential of these places.” The foreword to the book has been written by Isaac Kehimkar — the Butterfly Man of India. Kehimkar says, “This handbook with precious illustrations makes an effort to speak with children in words that make up their world.”

Awlet. Pics Courtesy/Nikhil Bhopale

ON Today; 6 pm to 8 pm.

AT Bombay Natural History Society Auditorium, Hornbill House, SBS Marg.

LOG ON TO www.gwtindia.org to buy the book

Nikhil Bhopale

Spread some shine

Butterfly expert Isaac Kehimkar believes that butterflies can teach us life lessons. He takes us back to our childhood days of chasing butterflies. “If you’ve ever touched a butterfly, you’ll remember the silver shine they leave in between your fingers. My philosophy is simple — we should all try to be like these winged creatures and spread happiness in the lives of the people we meet.”