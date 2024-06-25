Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone anniversary: Potterheads share their favourite books and characters

On this day in 1997, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit the bookstores for the first time in the UK. Potterheads share their favourite books and characters

Hermione, Ron and Harry in a moment from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Pic courtesy/Youtube

Professor Trelawney’s oddity is appealing

JK Rowling. File pic

Among the characters in the entire franchise, I think Professor Trelawney was my favourite. She was an oddity, a misfit who was always impulsive and unpredictable, just like the vagaries of nature. She seemed like a pariah even in the magic-teaching community because of her alleged lack of “real” abilities.

It was actually her ineluctable prophecy that set all the events in motion, changing lives forever. The Half-Blood Prince stood out for me because it goes deep into humanising the antagonist, and radically illustrates for young fiction readers how evil is often not an external, identifiable force but a cumulation of smaller wrongs that begin at home.

Pranav Joshi, brand strategist

Dobby is the best

I have always struggled with my identity and the belief that I’m not defined by one thing or experience alone. For me, Dobby represents how you can be a small fish in a big pond, yet have a kaleidoscope of traits. He is kind to Winky, and smart with Gillyweed. He is brave, fiercely loyal, and loving. He is goofy and troubled as a creature from the lower rung of society within the wizarding world. Most importantly, he’s unafraid to stand up for himself and his beliefs, even at the cost of being shunned by his own kind. He’s selfless and shows time and again how an act of goodness can change the entire course of the world; that no matter how small, you matter. I love Goblet of Fire best because we see a transition of our favourite characters from being children in the earlier books to finding their adult identities now. Plus, the book is extremely action-packed and thrilling; we get to explore the universe beyond Hogwarts.

Jayashree Basu, corporate communications and PR specialist

Hermione is the real chosen one

As a fellow nerdy girl who always felt out of place in the small town I grew up in, discovering Hermione was the first time I somewhat saw myself represented in fiction. In children’s novels before that, which had female representation like Enid Blyton’s works, women checked certain boxes, and the books would often be about women’s boarding schools.



Irani’s tattoo of the Sign of the Deathly Hallows

They focused on women dealing with other women, which is easier. Hermione was mature beyond her years. I think she is actually the chosen one; she’s the one who thinks on her feet and saves everyone. She came into a world which was completely alien to her and took it by storm.

Arnaz Irani, copywriter

High-five for Hermione

Hermione Granger is my all-time favourite character. She’s smart, brave, and loyal. I admire how she’s always prepared and never backs down from a challenge. Her dedication to her friends and passion for learning make her a role model for me. Plus, she always shows that she cares deeply about justice and equality, which is truly inspiring. Among the books, I particularly loved Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban because of the introduction of Sirius Black, and the way the story unfolds with the time-turner. The plot twists were mind-blowing. The book kept me on the edge of my seat, and I couldn’t put it down until I finished it.

Amyraa Lodha, student, grade 8