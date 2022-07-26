Women find a new canvas: A talk at NGMA to study printmaker Rini Dhumal's works this week

An evocative talk on women in arts will study printmaker Rini Dhumal’s work on the feminine and highlight women-led dialogue

Kali, 2005 by Rini Dhumal

One constant about dialogue is that it always leaves room for thought. Thoughts that can reassess and realign themselves to popular or unpopular ideas. In a bid to celebrate the works of late artist Rini Dhumal, who has consistently embraced the astounding strength of Indian women in her work, artists Smriti Dixit, Seema Kohli, Brinda Miller and Gauri Sharma Tripathi will be speaking with Ramprasad Akkisetti, founder of Pune-based India House Art Gallery.



Smriti Dixit and Seema Kohli. Pics Courtesy/AHMAD SHAQULAIN

The talk titled Shakti: Women as Power in Indian Art will bookmark the ongoing exhibition, Shakti: A Rini Dhumal Retrospective. Multimedia artist Dixit, who is on the panel, shares, “Feminism is mostly portrayed as a departure from roles and duties that have been inherently associated with women. A resolute woman who slays her enemies violently or delivers to man-like actions is triumphed as a feminist. It’s not how I visualise female energy; it tends to get restrictive as, in that narrative, society is only making space for one kind of gender.” Dixit adds that her idea of strength is in recognising women and their labour in their respective natural circles — be it at home, in rearing children or at work.

Kohli, who is known for her contemporary musings with art, is looking forward to the discussion and Dhumal’s exhibition. In between boarding flights, she tells us of her eagerness to present her interpretation of shakti or courage at the event. “I will approach the subject through my artistic lens, and so will the others. It will be about our individual subjects, inspirations and expressions of female energy.”

On: July 28; 6 pm to 6.30 pm (registrations); 6.30 pm to 8 pm (panel discussion)

At: The National Gallery of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort

Log on to: @avidlearning