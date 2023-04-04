How employees benefit from comfortable workspaces: Experts explain

A recent viral video gave an insight into the many facilities from nap rooms to entertainment areas at the Google office in Gurugram. We speak to workspace designers and psychologists to understand the benefits of such environs and learn ways to stay positive at work

Adding a personal touch and style to workstations can make it more inviting to people

One must, said the philosopher Albert Camus, imagine Sisyphus happy. The context of the Frenchman’s statement was his observation of life as endless work in repetition. In the volatile job market today, this ennui is accompanied by the lingering fear and uncertainty of losing one’s employment and privileges. In such cases, professionals are under more mental and emotional stress than ever.



Plants are known to relieve stress and add vibrancy to the office space

A recent viral video of Google’s headquarters in Gurugram revealed the many ways the tech giant has used the office to enable a vibrant and welcoming space for its employees. From nap rooms to free food and recreational spaces, employees can benefit from these silos when work feels overwhelming. While not all corporations can afford giving their employees such facilities, we speak to psychologists and workspace designers to learn of the need and benefits of such additions to the office.

Health makes wealth

Subodh Ekbote, 63, interior designer

Simple and effective tabletops are the best place to start. Most importantly, a workplace must be effective and functional. A number of offices now focus on health-oriented workstations for employees. If you work for long hours, opt for a standing table. I would recommend brighter and lighter colours to give the place a welcome feel. Adding some greenery is also highly recommended.

My recco: A green plant to brighten up your work desk can add a breath of fresh air.

Balance between work and play

Robin Chhabra, 36, founder, Dextrus

Functionality is the primary concern of workspace design. The ethos of a company is an important thing to keep in mind, too. For instance, you cannot have a noisy space next to a team that requires quiet. Such steps help to reduce friction between teams and stress. You could design workspaces with a cafeteria and amenities for play. But quiet places are just as important, and are needed for people to take time out. You could also create a workout space to help people focus on their health. But if you over-emphasise the amenities, it may also prove distracting. Activities like dressing up the desk can also contribute to team-building. In addition, you can also add a space for landscaping. It will make the workplace feel a lot nicer, and add relaxing colours to it.

My recco: Individuals can bring in real plants, not fake ones, or create a small writing space on their desk for notes and creative expression

See the light

Gaurav Bansal, 33, architect



Access to good food and company can relieve stress for employees

The stress about pay scales, competition and pressure is a constant across industries today. I feel that access to good and healthy food, a relaxed atmosphere and a recreational space are underrated. An important element to take into consideration is natural light.

The more an employee connects with nature, the less stress they experience. Where offices cannot match up to Google in scale, they can seek to bring in small additions like a reading corner, a small nook or meditative space for people to relax in.

My recco: Individuals can add some colour or an artwork to liven up their desk. It should be an expression of their personality and style.

Open spaces for interaction

Vidhya Nair, 32, holistic psychologist

Environment plays a major role in mental health. Having clutter around you can make you stressed and anxious because it represents chaos and a disorganised state of mind. If you like comics, you can add figurines or a picture of your pet.



Use post-it notes to add colour to your desk, and also as a reminder to take time off from work and focus on yourself

The vibrancy of a plant will add character to the desk, and make it feel more personal. Employers should have spaces for interaction, encouragement in terms of work or dealing with stress.

My recco: Use post-its reminding yourself to breathe. It is important to take a break from work to avoid pressure.

Enjoy your workplace

Suchitra Inamdar, 45, psychotherapist

New spaces and co-working habitats are technologically rooted, and enable flexibility. My recommendation is to build work environments that are nature-oriented to help employees breathe. If the individual is able to personalise his workspace, it would certainly give them a connection to the workplace. Colours, food and music bring people together. A client of mine, who found it difficult to open up with others in the office, chose to bring in cookies he made in small jars. It turned his cubicle into an interactive open space. By adding personal elements, you invite people to be a part of your work and learn who you are.

My recco: Add sketches, a plant, some memories and colour to your desk. It should feel like an extension of your life.