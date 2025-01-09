A new audio-story paints a fictional picture of a Braille-friendly Mumbai to put a spotlight on the city's existing accessibility gaps

An illustration depicts the fictional Braille-friendly park in the city. ILLUSTRATION COURTESY/Subodhini Lakhi

Listen to this article This audio story highlights the need for inclusivity through a fictional Braille-friendly Mumbai x 00:00

Entrepreneur and storyteller Upasana Makati’s new audio story opens with its visually impaired protagonist Amay’s ode to Mingo, the mango tree in his backyard. “Mingo is a patient listener, but when she’s tired of my bickering, she throws some dry leaves at me,” Amay chuckles. After all, environment is his favourite subject at school, and also the theme for his upcoming birthday party at a Braille-friendly nature park. “Amay and the Braille Trail is not a sob story. Contrary to prevalent belief, individuals with visual impairment can lead a joyful life with the right people and facilities around them,” Makati reminds us.

Students at the Valsad coaching centre watch the story during a break

Released on World Braille Day (January 4), the story brings to life vivid sensory details like the aroma of grandma’s fresh batata wadas, which the family later tucks into amidst the sounds of songbirds and streams of freshwater flowing through the park. Paired with illustrations by Subodhini Lakhi, it’s enough to keep even an adult listener hooked. But for Arsh Ahuja, a four-year-old listener, it strikes a special chord. “Arsh’s favourite bit is that Amay is just like him. He reads Braille, loves nature, and can recognise everyday sounds. Finding a character that resonates with him, in a positive way at that, is rare,” points out his mother Tanya Ahuja.



Arsh and Tanya Ahuja

We expect to hear about museums, zoos and amusement parks when we ask the mother-son duo what spots in the city they’d like to see become Braille-friendly soon. Tanya’s response is a timely reality check for the city that is undergoing metamorphosis. “Schools need to be more inclusive and understand that with small accommodations, children with blindness can blend well into their ecosystem,” she notes, adding, “Arsh is growing into an avid foodie. He would love for restaurants to have menus in Braille.”

Not far away in Gujarat’s Valsad, educator Avinash Kaur is ensuring the story reaches impressionable audiences in her coaching institute. “I scanned through the English textbooks from grade six to 10, and there is a concerning lack of stories that teach empathy. Amay’s story is a concise, yet gripping way to inculcate that value. While the students seemed to understand the nuances, they are already past their foundational years. Earlier introduction to such stories would have been great help in hindsight,” she shares.



Avinash Kaur and Upasana Makati

Rest assured, Makati is working towards changing that, one story at a time. In addition to four Braille books that her publishing company White Print has already released, the audio stories are set to become a regular feature. “This story was inspired by my visit to the Aarey Forest years ago where I realised how inaccessible it was for someone with sensory impairment. There is no dearth of such spaces that can do with a Braille revamp. As long as these spaces exist, we’ll create stories to remind people of the work that needs to be done,” she signs off.

Log on to White Print on YouTube (for the audio story)

whiteprint.in (for the books)

