On World Upcycling Day today, experts suggest quick and easy ways to give old items a new lease of life amidst your hectic schedule

A repurposed delivery basket

Listen to this article World Upcycling Day: Follow these innovative hacks to turn old items into something new x 00:00

Harshita Gupta, quilt artist



An upcycled memory quilt. PIC COURTESY/HARSHITA GUPTA

I had heaps of old clothes piling up as my son grew up. I didn’t want to let them go because each one of them had a memory associated with it. Creating a memory quilt was the ideal solution.

>> Separate the front and back of the clothing that you desire to upcycle.

>> Cut the patches into 8in x 8in squares. Choose the colours and prints in contrast for a vibrant quilt.

>> Visit a local tailor, and get the square cuts sewed next to each other in desired rows and columns.

>> Add finishing touches to the edges with your favourite colours or embellishments.

>> Once the front sheet is ready, cover the back with a plain cotton fabric to make it sturdier and more usable.

Ashwini Jadhav, senior executive, The Recycling Company

>> Instead of tossing out old T-shirts, turn them into stylish tote bags. With just a few cuts and knots, you can create a sturdy bag that’s perfect for shopping and storing items.

>> Add some colour and personality to your fridge or workstation. Cut and shape used plastic bottles into fun designs, decorate them, and stick magnets behind them. It’s a great way to reuse materials while also sparking creativity.

>> Convert used plastic bottles or juice cartons into bird feeders for your office or school campus. It’s a meaningful way to connect with nature and promote urban biodiversity, especially in concrete-heavy environments

like Mumbai.

Shubh Mehta, co-founder, Change Is Us

Upcycling doesn’t need Pinterest-perfect results. Sometimes, it’s just about thinking twice before throwing something out.

>> Online shopping deliveries often arrive in surprisingly sturdy boxes and pouches. Wrap them in craft paper or leftover gift wrap and use them to store everyday items like lights, or accessories on your workdesk.

>> PET bottles are easy to clean and surprisingly useful. Cut the tops off and use them to organise hairbrushes, bathroom essentials, or even charging cables inside cupboards.

>> Before you toss that morning paper, consider putting it to use. Line kitchen shelves, drawers, or suitcases with folded newspaper. It absorbs moisture, keeps surfaces clean, and is easily replaceable.

Give it away

These initiatives in Mumbai will help you declutter your home for a good cause

Dhyas Foundation

A ‘steel bank’ run by this Vasai-based collective offers utensils and cutlery on rent for parties and gatherings. You can donate used (clean) steel tableware to the bank or ship your fabric waste like old bedsheets, curtains and apparel to be turned into repurposed goodies.

Log on to: @dhyasfoundation.vasai

Call: 9967366644

ReCharkha



PIC COURTESY/RECHARKHA.ORG

Your bag of chips can transform into a trendy handbag if you upcycle it the right way. With the assistance of a fleet of resilient women, this platform turns wrappers and packets into threads and weaves handbags, wallets and home décor.

Log on to: recharkha.org

Call: 7821066783

Nazareth Foundation



PIC COURTESY/NAZARETH FOUNDATION

This initiative works in areas like Aarey to empower women through upcycling practices. Donate your old clothes and see them turn into bags, pouches and mats. The foundation also accepts old toys to be distributed among less-privileged children.

Log on to: @thenazarethfoundation

Call: 9833250255